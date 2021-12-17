Bradespar (BRAP4) confirms distribution of shares of Vale (VALE3) on the next 20th

Bradespar (BRAP4), Bradesco’s investment arm and shareholder of Vale (VALE3) ended this Friday (17th) the deadline for creditors to manifest against its capital reduction process, announced last September .

At 12:08 pm, Bradespar’s shares were among the most traded shares on the Ibovespa and retreated 2.52%, at R$22.42.

Through a kind of “accounting maneuver”, Bradespar will distribute 41% of its stake in Vale through capital reduction. 130.6 million shares of the mining company will be distributed, in the proportion of 0.332373453 shares issued by Vale for each share issued by Bradespar. Shareholders registered on the Bradespar registry on December 16 will be entitled. The distribution of shares will be made on the next 20th.

After the end of Vale’s last shareholders’ agreement at the end of 2019, the companies that controlled the mining company through the Valepar group (later incorporated by Vale in 2017), became reference shareholders.

However, the mining company has officially become a corporation later, that is, a company with dispersed capital and control.

Bradespar held at the time approximately 5.5% of the total shares of VALE3 similar to the position of BlackRock, one of the largest managers of passive funds traded on stock exchanges (ETF) in the world. With the approval of the capital reduction, Bradespar estimates that the participation in the mining company will fall to around 3.23%.

“Thus, the Bradespar holding has become almost a shell, in which the only investment is in VALE3, traded at a discount to the market value of the shares held by Vale, a percentage that averages 20%”, pointed out Levante in report when the capital reduction plan was announced.

At the time, analysts saw the news as positive, as there was room for an additional closing of the holding discount, which is currently around 20%, according to an analysis by XP. Safra analysts also saw the movement as “very positive”, pointing out that Bradespar will use the equity value of the shares for apportionment and distribution to shareholders.

