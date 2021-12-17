Bradespar (BRAP4) drops almost 60% this Friday – but calm down, it’s just an adjustment

Anyone who follows asset price quote sites and terminals may notice, in some of them, a certain anomaly this Friday (17) involving the shares of the bradespar (BRAP4). This is the case of B3’s own website, which shows shares plummeting by almost 60% today.

It is, however, just an adjustment. As of today, Bradespar’s shares are traded “ex-Vale shares” that the holding will distribute to its shareholders on December 20th.

BRAP4 performance this Friday, according to the B3 website.

Bradesco’s investment holding company, whose main asset is Vale (VALE3), recently decided to distribute more than R$5 billion in shares of the mining company to its shareholders, as part of a strategy to reduce its share capital to just R$500 million .

Thus, this Friday, Bradespar’s shares undergo an adjustment in their quotations to reflect the new situation. Sites and terminals that have already adjusted the entire historical series of the BRAP4 share price show that, in fact, the share’s decline is not that sudden, remaining at around 2% this Friday.

Bradespar owns almost 5.7% of Vale, a position equivalent to approximately R$30 billion. Even after the distribution of part of its VALE3 shares to shareholders, the holding will continue with a relevant position in the mining company.

Understand Bradespar’s strategy (BRAP4)

A company’s share capital is the amount of resources each partner invests or commits to investing in the business.

The capital stock reduction plan undertaken by Bradespar aims to increase the liquidity of its shares and also bring advantages to its partners, since they will no longer need to maintain such high figures to meet the availability required by the share capital. In other words, they will have free resources to invest in other assets. Victor Aguiar explained the plan in detail in this matter.

Bradespar’s creditors had a period of 60 days, ended yesterday (16) to oppose this plan. As there was no opposition, the operation will be completed, and on the 20th of the month, each investor holding Bradespar shares until yesterday will receive 0.332373453 VALE3 share for each BRAP3 or BRAP4 share held.