Brazil and Argentina will play League of Nations from 2024

Uefa and Conmebol’s plans to unite the European and South American teams in the League of Nations have a chance of getting off the ground as early as 2024. In an interview yesterday (16), Zbigniew Boniek, Uefa vice president, said that the next edition of the tournament will already be played in a new format. The information, however, was not confirmed by either Uefa or Conmebol.

“This will be the last edition of the League of Nations in this format. We had a meeting with Conmebol, the football confederation of South America. From 2024, the teams from this continent will join us in the competition”, he declared Boniek in an interview with the website ‘Meczyki’.

Although they are still studying the format of the competition, the Uefa vice president indicated that Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay – the top six teams ranked – should enter the League A of the League of Nations.

Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela would enter League B. All games must still be played in Europe, to avoid excessive travel between the two continents.

The union of the entities comes in response to FIFA’s plans to make the World Cup a biennial event. Both Uefa and Conmebol already declare that they see no logic in the format, which would bring weariness to players, national teams and championships.

As a mark of the union between the two entities, Conmebol opened an office in London, last Wednesday (15th), in addition to having defined that the “Finalíssima”, between the champions of the Euro Cup and Copa América, Italy and Argentina, will take place in the English city on June 1, 2022.