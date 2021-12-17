Brazil and Argentina will play the League of Nations from 2024, reveals Uefa vice president

Brazil, Argentina and other teams from South America will join the UEFA Nations League, which will be expanded in 2024

THE UEFA League of Nations will be expanded and will have 10 South American teams, including Brazil and Argentina, from 2024. The information was given this Friday (17) by the Uefa vice president, Zbigniew Boniek.

“This will be the final format of the UEFA Nations League“, said Boniek, who is a former president of the Polish Federation, in an interview with the newspaper Meczyki.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We had a meeting with Conmebol, which commands football in South America. From 2024 onwards, teams from this continent will join our competition“, followed.

“How will the format be? We are still working on it.. The match schedule for national teams is quite restricted, so there is not much space for dates,” he added.

Boniek also indicated that the main teams in South America (Brazil, Argentina and probably Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay) will dispute the League of Nations A.

Éder Militão, from Brazil, and Di María, from Argentina, dispute the move Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With that, there will be several games between these South Americans and teams like Spain, Germany, England and France, something that has become impossible since the Nations League was raised.

The other four from South America (Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela) would enter the League of Nations B.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

It is still unclear how Uefa plans to structure the expanded League of Nations, as there would now be 22 teams in League A and 20 in League B. Currently, both teams have 16 teams, making it possible to create four groups of four teams.

In this move that clearly goes in the opposite direction to FIFA’s idea of ​​a World Cup every two years, Uefa and Conmebol signed a new cooperation agreement last Wednesday. The South American organization will even open a new office in London to organize new events alongside the European organization.

The continental “finalisima” has already been confirmed between the current champions of the Euro Cup and Copa América (Italy and Argentina, respectively). The game will take place in the capital of England on June 1, 2022.