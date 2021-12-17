Brazil is experiencing a scenario of flu predicted for 2022, says doctor

Vaccine applied this year does not protect against the Darwin strain of the H3N2 virus in circulation, and severity is similar to that of flu from previous years, says specialist. Anticipation of the outbreak caught the unprotected population. Some regions in Brazil are facing an outbreak of influenza, the common flu, caused by a new strain of the H3N2 virus. The epicenter is the Metropolitan Region of Rio, where it was declared an epidemic state, but the number of new cases is also growing in other places, such as in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Bahia.







People with flu symptoms await care in Salvador (BA) Photo: Romildo de Jesus / Futura Press

Last Tuesday, the municipal health secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, acknowledged that there was an “outbreak” of flu in the city. Accurate monitoring of new cases, however, is hampered by instability in federal registration systems.

The new strain was named Darwin, the name of the city in Australia where it was first identified this year. It will be considered in the formulation of the 2022 flu vaccine, which should begin to be distributed in Brazil in February or March.

Physician Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), tells DW Brazil that the flu cycle began very early this year and that the country is, in practice, experiencing the scenario “predicted for our autumn -winter 2022”.

Ballalai explains that the flu vaccine given in the first half of the year does not protect against this strain, and that the symptoms of influenza caused by the current outbreak are no more serious than the flu from previous years, but they do require care.

“We are not seeing greater severity, but what is expected of an influenza outbreak, with the expected severity. Crowded emergencies, not due to severity, but in search of care, hospitalizations and some deaths expected from the disease.”

To avoid contamination, measures are similar to those adopted against covid-19: use of masks, hand hygiene and distance.

DW Brazil: Why is the flu outbreak happening in the summer this year?

Isabella Ballalai: It’s a question that doesn’t want to be silenced. We don’t have scientific evidence to say exactly why this is happening, but there are some suspicions and considerations. First, the influenza virus circulates year-round in Brazil, not just during seasonal months. In most parts of the country this happens in the fall and winter months. But in Northern Brazil the seasonality is anticipated, in December and January is when it starts there.

It’s the first time we’ve seen such anticipation. It already happened in 2016, when the influenza outbreak in Brazil began in January and February. It was a year of a lot of circulation of the virus and a lot of chaos, as the anticipation caught everyone unprepared, since the vaccine in Brazil arrives in February and March.

Another factor is the use of a mask, which greatly reduces the transmission of influenza. So we have a population that was not exposed to the virus, even though it was circulating among us. People were locked in the house or going out little, and wearing masks and hand hygiene care and so on. These barriers increase the number of susceptible people, who are people who have had no or little contact with the virus.

And this year we had one of the worst vaccine coverages for influenza in Brazil. Everyone was in the middle of the covid-19 campaign, much more concerned about getting vaccinated against covid-19 than against influenza. It is likely that the sum of all this led to this anticipation. The prevalent strain circulating among us is H3N2 Darwin, which was announced by the World Health Organization as one of those that will be part of the vaccine for 2022. So today we are living the scenario predicted for our fall-winter 2022.

Are the symptoms of H3N2 the same as a common flu?

Everyone is understanding that it’s a stronger, more serious flu, but it’s not. There is the flu of each year, what is different is that this one arrived early. But it scares everyone, after the worst moment of the covid, and found a population without vaccine. So it does this large number of cases as it was in 2016. But H3N2, H1N1 and even type B influenza have the same severity.

Usually people understand that H1N1 is more serious, because it was the cause of the 2009 pandemic and now the tendency is to think that H3N2 is more serious, but no. We are not seeing greater severity, but what is expected of an influenza outbreak, with the expected severity. Emergencies crowded, not because of seriousness, but in search of care, hospitalizations and some deaths expected from the disease.

Who is most vulnerable to H3N2?

For influenza, regardless of the strain, the elderly are the most vulnerable, in addition to patients with chronic diseases, similar to the covid-19 risk group, and children under six years of age. Children under the age of six are the ones who transmit the most and for the longest time. They had an increase of more than 50% in admissions, but die less than other risk groups.

Does the flu vaccine applied this year help in any way to fight the Darwin strain of H3N2?

The evidence, not yet published, is that in Brazil cross-protection, which would be protection against the Darwin strain with a vaccine that does not contain Darwin, is very low. Also, after six months the influenza vaccine basically no longer protects. So whoever was vaccinated in April has already lost that protection, and cross-protection has been low. We cannot think about getting vaccinated with this year’s vaccine in order to reduce this outbreak, it is not a very effective strategy. Of course, other influenza are circulating, but they are not the cause of the outbreak.

For those who haven’t had the flu vaccine this year, is it worth taking it now or waiting for next year’s vaccine?

Getting the vaccine now means protecting yourself against other strains that are circulating, but we don’t have a large number of cases. Vaccinating now, to protect against this outbreak, is not an effective measure. And it is important to say that whoever gets vaccinated now must also be vaccinated next year. It is a great risk for people to understand that they are already vaccinated. It’s not true, the vaccine is different and this strain of H3N2 will probably continue to be the most circulating among us. And only next year’s vaccine, which should arrive in February or March, will adequately protect her.

Anyone who took the covid-19 vaccine and decides to take the flu vaccine now, does it have to wait?

No. Today we already have data and the 14-day interval between a vaccine, whether for influenza or any other, and the vaccine against covid-19 is no longer recommended.

What do people need to do to avoid getting H3N2?

Wear a mask. It is the best barrier against this outbreak of influenza, as we already need to use masks for covid-19. This care is essential. Influenza is quite communicable, perhaps even more so than covid-19 itself, and it is a potentially serious illness as well.

It is important to remember that we also need to leverage the number of people with the second and third doses of the covid-19 vaccine. In Brazil, most cases of hospitalization for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome are caused by covid-19 and not influenza.