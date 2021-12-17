Brazil tries again to attract large oil companies to the pre-salt

Oil Production: Positive Scenario for Commodities (Carolyn Cole / Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — For the second time in two years, Brazil is trying to attract international oil giants to the Sépia and Atapu fields, in the Santos Basin pre-salt. The areas will be offered this Friday, the 17th, in the second round of bidding for excess volumes from the transfer of rights.

In 2019, the largest oil auction in the country failed, as the areas did not attract interested parties.

Improved terms of the round and higher oil prices make it an attractive opportunity to explore some of the biggest oil discoveries of this century. But the timing is tricky: American producers have focused on boosting investor returns with dividends and share buybacks, while European oil titans have ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions and invest heavily in cleaner energy in the coming decades .

“Without a bet on higher oil futures prices, it will be difficult for bidders to justify going much further than the minimum,” wrote Luiz Hayum, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie’s exploration and production research team in Latin America, in a report.

Petrobras, Exxon Mobil, Total Energies and Royal Dutch Shell are among the 11 companies entered in the round for the deepwater fields. The Brazilian state-owned company exercised its right of preference for the excess volumes from the transfer of rights rights in the percentage of 30%, guaranteeing participation in the fields by whoever is the winner of the auction.

The government reduced the area’s signature bonus by 70%, to R$ 11 billion. It also defined in advance how much will be paid to Petrobras as compensation for previous investments: around US$ 3.2 billion per field. In the previous auction, uncertainty about values ​​was one of the causes of the round’s failure. Whoever offers the largest share of the oil to be extracted to the Union wins the dispute.

The reduction in the signing bonus signals that Brazil understands how much it needs to improve the terms of the round in the current environment, said Schreiner Parker, head of Latin America at Rystad Energy.

“With traditional exploration becoming increasingly difficult to justify in boardrooms around the world, inorganic growth is one way to sustain healthy reserve replenishment,” he said.

Wood Mackenzie sees the round as “an exciting test” of the appetite of foreign companies, encouraged by the oil price hike but pressured by commitments to the energy transition. The consultancy estimates the break even of the areas at around US$ 40 a barrel.

On the positive side, Petrobras already produces oil in both fields, which reduces its exploratory risk. In Sépia, the state company has Galp Energia as a partner in a nearby deposit (Sépia Leste). It also works together with Galp, Total and Shell in the Oeste de Atapu field, to which the transfer of rights reservoirs are extrapolated. It would make sense to have these same groups disputing the fields, reckons Marcelo de Assis, head of upstream research in Latin America at Wood Mackenzie.

Both areas are already under development, but the original transfer of rights contracts limit the total barrels that Petrobras can extract. The winners of the 2021 auction will have the right to produce excess volumes, under the production sharing regime.

Sepia and Atapu are the last two major areas with continuous production and proven reserves that Brazil plans to offer. “This is the last big auction we’re going to see, the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” said Adriano Pires, director of CBIE’s infrastructure consultancy.

