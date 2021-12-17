BRF (BRFS3) proposes a capital increase through follow-on and may raise R$6.6 billion; share jumps 11%

The BRF (BRFS3) announced on Thursday night (16) that it has proposed to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising R$ 6.63 billion. After the announcement, the session is strong, with assets rising about 11%, to R$ 22.65, at 10:40 am (Eastern time).

The company said in a statement to the market that it plans to strengthen its capital structure, which would allow it to expand its activities and make strategic investments.

According to the company, R$500 million of the offer would be allocated to share capital and the remainder to the formation of a capital reserve.

The deal still depends on the approval of a general meeting of shareholders, scheduled to take place on January 17th, and on favorable market conditions.

BRF shares closed on Thursday at R$20.40. In the year, they accumulate fall of 7.4%.

XP points out that any follow-on should be positive for the debt structure.

The house says the proceeds can be used to improve the current debt structure, reducing the total cost and lowering today’s 3x leverage to less than 2x. After a challenging year with high corn and soybean prices, BRF’s margins were compressed and real improvements should only be seen in 2022, as the worsening situation in Asia negatively impacted its results in 3Q21.

XP says that follow-on could also allow Marfrig to buy more shares without triggering the poison pill by 33.3% (Marfrig currently owns 33.2% of BRF’s shares). However, as it is unclear how Marfrig’s approach to BRF will take place in 2022, such uncertainties have kept investors cautious. XP maintains a neutral recommendation for paper with a target price of R$30.4.

(with Reuters)

