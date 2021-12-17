British investor who threw away HD with $2 billion worth of Bitcoin hires NASA experts to find him

In 2013, British investor James Howells accidentally discarded a hard drive containing the 7,500 Bitcoin (BTC) private keys he says he has mined since 2009. Now he has assembled a team of experts to try to find it, including a company that provides services. for NASA (US Space Agency), reported a report by The Sun newspaper.

The hard drive was reportedly lost in a Newport, Wales dump, but regional authorities have not granted him permission to search the site, even though he has offered to donate part of his fortune to the municipality if he is successful in the recovery. of the lost BTCs.

The Howells lost Bitcoin story is one of the greatest legends in the history of the cryptoactive. According to him, the HD would have been mistakenly discarded by his girlfriend at the time. When he realized it, it was too late.

At the time, the 7,500 Bitcoin whose private keys were lost on the HD would be equivalent to R$ 2 million. Two high cycles later, they would be worth approximately R$ 2 billion at today’s price. Howells is sure that in the future they will appreciate even more:

“The current value is BRL 2 billion, but a few weeks ago it reached a peak of BRL 3.18 billion. This is a lot of Bitcoin thrown on the ground and I have no doubt that next year it will be worth BRL 4 billion, R$4.5 billion or even R$5 billion.”

Howells told The Sun that he has assembled a team of engineers, environmentalists and data recovery experts to assist him in his quest. Even the data recovery company Ontrack, responsible for restoring information from the damaged hard drive of the space shuttle Columbia, which exploded in an aerospace accident during a NASA mission in 2003, is in the service of the British investor.

According to the company’s experts, if the hard drive has not been broken, there is an 80% to 90% chance that Howells Bitcoins can be recovered.

Local authorities are reluctant to grant permission for Howells’ team to go into the field to undertake the search for fear that the investor will not be able to pay for the contracted services if the hard drive is not found or the data is inaccessible.

The British investor guarantees to have the support of investment funds that would be willing to bear the costs of the search in exchange for a stake in the lost Bitcoins. According to the planning established by the team, the searches must extend over a period of 9 months to 1 year, using the most advanced technologies available for the success of the undertaking.

According to aerial images of the deposit and preliminary studies, the hard drive is lost in an area of ​​200 square meters, 15 meters below the surface, Howell said.

Newport’s city council has refused to accept it and has already rejected several previous requests to collaborate with the British investor’s quest. In addition to the high costs and doubts about who would bear the expenses for the services performed, local authorities also allege that there are environmental risks involved in removing the waste necessary to find the HD and reaffirm their disbelief that the HD can actually be found and the data, recovered.

However, Howells promises not to give up:

“I’m asking them to do a three-month feasibility study so we can sit down face-to-face, outline our plans and hear them express their concerns so we can allay them. But they won’t grant me that. $1 billion and failing to act now to get it back will be incompetence on the part of the board.”

