Businesswoman is attacked after announcing the cancellation of Luiza and Maurílio’s concert in Franca, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Businesswoman Elisângela Aparecida dos Santos was attacked after announcing the cancellation of the show by Luiza and Maurílio, which would take place in Franca (SP) on December 25th. Singer Maurílio is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Goiás to treat a pulmonary thromboembolism.

Elisângela has a kiosk at Franca Shopping and used to sell tickets for the event, but she stopped selling tickets when she was unofficially informed by the local organization that the show was cancelled.

The organizers, however, said that they would only release an official statement on Monday (20), when the production of the duo would release the information, and that, therefore, the cancellation could not have been leaked by the seller.

The organizers, who own the bar that would host the presentation, were irritated with Elisângela and went to the kiosk on Thursday afternoon to get their satisfaction. At this point, there was a confusion with the bar owner’s wife and the businesswoman. (See details below)

In a statement, Franca Shopping said that the police were called immediately after the confusion and collaborated with the investigations. The establishment also said that it provided assistance to the storekeeper at the time of the facts.

The two parties filed a police report and said they will take a criminal body exam this Friday (17th).

On the social networks of the duo Luiza and Maurílio there is still no official information about the cancellation of the show in Franca. The office that manages their career just said that the presentations in Sorriso (MT) and Glória D’Oeste (MT), scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (18) would not be held.

The fight was registered by customers at the mall and the video spread through social networks (Look above). In the images, it is possible to see the moment when Elisângela, who is on the phone, points her finger at Paloma Limonti de Melo, wife of the owner of the Golden Pub, where the duo’s concert would take place.

Afterwards, she receives a slap on the hand and continues arguing with Paloma, saying that they wanted to continue doing the show despite the health situation of singer Maurílio.

The confusion continues and Paloma starts to overturn and break the things that are on the counter of Elisângela’s kiosk.

When Elisângela fights back, she is beaten with slaps to the face and hair pulling and falls. Mall security, an on-site firefighter and other witnesses separate the two.

“All the time I was protecting people who could buy the ticket and the show wouldn’t happen. I didn’t want to cancel his show, I wanted to cancel my point of sale”, explained Elisângela.

“She started talking verbal aggressions to us, that we were wanting to strike. (…) She started calling us a thief, a scammer, a bandit. I told her she had to prove it. She points her finger in my face, I take it off. She starts screaming. I threw her things on the floor yes, because I was nervous. At the time, she comes at me again, shows in the video. She slapped me in the face and we started fighting”, said Paloma.

Request to suspend sales

The g1 had access to the exchange of messages between Elisângela and the owners of the Golden Pub on Wednesday night (15). The owner of the bar questioned the seller about the sale of tickets and she said she had sold six. Afterwards, the man asked her not to sell anymore.

On Thursday, after an interview with Elisângela in a local press, the owner of the bar sent messages to the seller questioning the leak of information and claiming that it was still unclear what would be done with the show, citing the possibility from Luiza to perform alone.

In the exchange of messages, Elisângela mentioned that she will not sell the tickets and will return the value to those who bought them. The owner of the bar said that the seller cannot divulge unofficial information, nor make decisions about the show alone.

“The vehicle contacted me and I gave my version, saying that the show was not going to happen, because he has no conditions. There is no way for him to leave an ICU and sing in Franca. The owner of the show contacted me with tone of aggressiveness and I said that I’m in charge at my point of sale. He said that Luiza could come alone. And I said I wouldn’t sell at my point of sale,” said Elisângela.

According to Paloma, the instruction not to release information about the cancellation was given by the production of the duo in contact with her husband.

“It’s been a while, he [o produtor] called back and asked to stop the media and stop selling tickets. My husband got in touch with all the points of sale asking to cancel, but he wouldn’t release any grades because the production asked to wait until Monday (…) We can’t go over them”, he said.

According to organizers in Franca, whoever bought tickets for the show, regardless of where they were sold, will be reimbursed starting next week.

