‘By the 25th we will announce something’

The new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira promised the fans that the club will announce a reinforcement of weight until the next December 25th

new president of palm trees for the 2022-2024 triennium, Leila Pereira he barely took office, but he has already promised news to the crowd. This Thursday (16), in an interview with the program “G4”, from “Bandsports”, the director revealed that until the next December 25th, at Christmas, the club will announce a “gift” to fans.

Leila highlighted the importance of the dispute of Club World Cup to Alviverde, in February, in Abu Dhabi, and made it clear that the intention of the new board is to reinforce the cast as much as possible for the competition. And until Christmas, his intention is to announce a weight boost.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Fans can keep an eye out, because until December 25th we will announce something. We are working hard for this, we want to go to the Worlds with a very competitive team. Let’s get our bi-championship at the Worlds“, said the new representative from Palmeira.

Asked about the possibility of Palmeiras hiring Yuri Alberto, attacker of International, – ESPN.com.br found that Alviverde is interested in the player – Leila lost it, but confirmed that the club’s idea is to invest in hiring younger players.

“I have requests that will be analyzed, we are looking for names, but I won’t talk, I can say that we are looking for younger players,” he said.

“Whatever the coach, the coaching staff and the director always asks for. Of course, I end up giving one opinion or another, but off-screen”, he concluded.

Earlier this Thursday, the president also held a press conference at the Palmeiras Football Academy and confirmed the stay of coach Abel Ferreira for 2022.