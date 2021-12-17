Can I let the dog sleep with me in bed? See what the risks are

A very common question that can arise in dog tutors is about the possibility of pets sleeping in bed. Is it bad to let the animal lie down and rest in the same environment as humans? After all, at some point, it’s going to be inevitable that your dog will break into the house and take a good nap in his room.

See too: 5 snacks that are harmful to the dog’s health

On the first slip, he escapes and enjoys all the comfort of the bed. Sometimes, it is even by the owners’ will that the dog shares the bed. Understand what the risks are and if it’s okay for the dog to sleep in the same bed as the owners.

One thing is true, especially on cold and rainy days, it is difficult not to give in to the pet’s pitying face. This was the moment the animal was waiting for. All you have to do is taste the freedom to climb and sleep in bed to want to repeat it again and again. The tutors, as always, end up satisfying the canine companion’s joy.

Is it bad to let the dog go upstairs and sleep in bed?

The truth is, there is no consensual answer to this question. The reason is quite simple: each situation demands a type of care. You can’t just say yes, it’s okay for the dog to sleep in the same bed as you. There is also no way to say that it is right to prohibit.

What matters is the care that is taken to maintain this habit. The bond between tutor and animal is strengthened a lot due to the proximity between them. Sleeping in the same bed can be very pleasant and an excellent experience. To ensure you are healthy, be aware of the following circumstances:

Keep your dog’s vaccinations up to date;

Make sure the animal is dewormed and free of parasites;

The dog must be hygienically shaved to avoid the proliferation of germs and bacteria;

Give your pet regular baths to keep it clean and healthy.

If you have allergies to the pet’s fur or the habit of sharing a bed bothers you, buy one for the pet. Lie down beside him to get used to his new sleep environment. When you wake up, play and have a great time.