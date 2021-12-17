Canada discourages non-essential overseas travel due to omicron

The government of Canada asked this Wednesday (15) the population to avoid non-essential travel abroad during the Christmas holidays because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which “makes us fear the worst” due to its rapid spread.

“Officially, our government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a news conference.

“Now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the covid variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst,” he continued.

The travel recommendation will be re-evaluated within four weeks, but public health restrictions could be imposed as the pandemic situation worsens, officials said at the press conference.

The federal government proposed closing the borders at an emergency meeting with provincial leaders late on Tuesday, but the measure was completely rejected, a government source told AFP.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that cases related to the omicron variant are multiplying rapidly, requiring quick action by countries to try to prevent its spread.

As of Wednesday, there were 40,000 active cases of covid in Canada and at least 4,500 new infections reported by health authorities.