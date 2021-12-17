Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has a 1.6 Turbo engine and R$ 179,990

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is the new generation of the medium SUV of the Chinese brand, which arrives in the domestic market with a suggested price of R$ 179,990.

Renovated and more expensive, the Tiggo 7 Pro changes engines and adopts the 1.6 TGDI propeller with 187 horsepower and 28 kgfm between 2000 rpm and 4000 rpm.

With this, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, using an automated dual-clutch gearbox with seven speeds and front-wheel drive.

Having the same T1X platform as the previous one, but with a new body, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro had a modified front in relation to the Chinese model, using a different grille.

The triple LED headlamps at the top are accompanied by vertical daytime running lights at the bottom. The 18-inch rim wheels have an updated design.

At the rear, the lights are in LED and there is also a panoramic sunroof. Inside, 12.3-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch multimedia cluster with Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which look different from the old one.

The transmission console has an electric actuation lever and an electronic parking brake. With leather seats, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has LED ambient light with seven color options.

The SUV manufactured in Anápolis-GO also has 360-degree monitoring, electric front seats and a 15W wireless cell phone charger, with a warning function in case the object is forgotten in the vehicle.

The Tiggo 7 Pro package also includes a face-to-face key with a start button, a multifunctional steering wheel with a premium finish, as well as electrically adjustable mirrors, automatic folding and defogging.

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, descent control, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision alarm, blind spot detector, cruise control and LED front fog lights with curve function.

In colors, the Tiggo 7 Pro debuts the color Midnight Blue, with Pearl White, Metallic Black, Metallic Silver and Metallic Gray.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 2022 – Photo Gallery