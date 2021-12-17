Captain of Atlético-MG, Réver fights with Cruzeiro fans at the airport – 12/17/2021

A day after Atlético-MG won the Copa do Brasil, defender Réver would head from Belo Horizonte to Porto Alegre, to enjoy the holidays with his wife and two children. The departure for the capital of Rio Grande do Sul was scheduled for 10 pm, but the captain of Atlético-MG missed the flight. All because of a joke by a Cruzeiro fan that didn’t end well.

Shortly before boarding, at the international airport in Belo Horizonte, located in Confins, the athletic defender stopped to take a picture with a boy. Cruzeiro, the teenager tried to do the number 6 with his fingers [o que foi confirmado por testemunhas], in reference to the 6-1 rout applied by Cruzeiro over Atlético, in the last round of the 2011 Brazilian Championship.

From there there are two versions. One from the player and one from the boy’s father. Different reports about the same event.

player version

Rever was not pleased when he realized it was a joke and cursed the boy. It was then that the teenager’s father didn’t like the attitude of the defender and went to get satisfaction. The two fought at the airport. Afterwards, Réver was heard by the Military Police, at the local police station. The defender rescheduled the flight to Porto Alegre for this Friday morning.

But before the trip, Réver will undergo a forensic examination, guided by his lawyers and also by Atlético’s legal department. In fact, the club has already shown solidarity with the athlete and even manifested itself on social networks.

About the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster claims that he is closed with his captain! The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass. — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 17, 2021

After talking to the Military Police, Rever was released. The defender didn’t give interviews, but he passed on his version via the advisory.

“One person asked to take a picture and Reverend stopped to do it. But they made a joke, which he didn’t like and started an argument. This person changed and wanted to fight. Reverend didn’t want anything, but the person seemed changed. and it really started a mess, until the security guards arrived,” explained Gustavo Faria, the defender’s advisor.

version of the boy’s father

According to Rádio Itatiaia, Réver’s confusion was with the driver Deibeissom Rodrigues, who is from Sete Lagoas. The boy’s father claims that he only defended his family, as Atlético’s defender injured his son’s finger and also assaulted his wife.

“Rever went to take a picture with my son and my son did a ‘two’ down. Then he attacked my son calling him a bum and a brat. He stuck his finger in my son’s face. I went to talk to him and he replied saying ‘You’re a bum too. Let’s go outside if you’re feeling your son’s pain’. I said, ‘let’s go.’ He stepped on my wife and threw her on the ground. I went for him, we fought. athlete there and took him out. He tried to leak [sair do local], but the airport security caught him” reported Deibeissom to Rádio Itatiaia.

airport footage

Rever is very calm despite everything that has happened. The reason for such tranquility is the filming at Belo Horizonte’s international airport. The defender claims that the fight was only with the adult man and there was no aggression against the woman and teenager involved in the case. The club’s legal department has passed it on to the player looking for the images, even if a court order is required.