Carmem Lúcia and Gilmar Mendes miss André Mendonça

posted on 12/16/2021 5:06 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The new minister of the Federal Supreme Court, André Mendonça, took office in the Court this Thursday afternoon (16/12). Several authorities were present, but the absence of justices Gilmar Mendes and Carmem Lúcia, both members of the Court, drew attention.

The inauguration session, which lasted just a few minutes, was attended by president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), vice president Hamilton Mourão (PTRB), the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), respectively, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, among other authorities of the Judiciary.

The STF was attended by ministers Roberto Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Nunes Marques and former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, replaced by André Mendonça.

To the mail, the STF said that the absence of Gilmar Mendes was already expected and had been notified, since he is on a trip. There is, for the time being, no information about the absence of Carmem Lúcia.