Casa da Moeda sells gold supplied by a company accused of being linked to illegal mining in the Amazon

The state-owned Mint, linked to the Ministry of Economy, sells decorative medals made from gold supplied by a company accused by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of being one of the main traders of gold extracted from illegal mines in the Amazon.

The supplier is FD’Gold. According to the MPF, between 2019 and 2020, FD’Gold sold at least 1,300 kilos of gold of clandestine origin. Specialists claim that there is a risk that gold from the Amazon that reaches the formal market is “contaminated” with gold of illegal origin.

Sought, the companies claimed commercial secrecy and did not say what documents or procedures they adopt to assure their customers that the medals sold with FD’Gold gold are not made with illegal gold.

After the publication of the report, the Mint sent a new position in which it informs that the contract with FD’Gold foresees “social-environmental and anti-corruption requirements”. Among them, according to the state-owned company, there would be a requirement that both parties comply with environmental legislation and that they do not use resources from the contract to cause environmental damage.

