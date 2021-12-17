Cavani is willing to break with Manchester United and settle with Barcelona

Edinson Cavani is unlikely to remain at Manchester United for the season’s sequel. According to information from journalist Ignacio Bezruk, from TNT Sports Argentina, the Uruguayan striker will terminate with the English club to settle with Barcelona and be the replacement for Sergio Agüero, who retired due to heart problems.

Cavani’s contract with Manchester United only expires in June 2022, but the 34-year-old is expected to break his tie with the Red Devils to sign free of charge with Barça in January, when he opens the winter transfer window European.

Once seen as one of the main players in the United squad, Cavani has lost ground this season within the Manchester club. The arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to the team made the experienced striker stop acting regularly, starting to take the field only in a few games.

Cavani’s future has been debated in the European press for months and his fate is the subject of much speculation. One of them in Brazilian football, even linking the player to a possible interest of Corinthians.

In the current season, Cavani has only played eight games for Manchester United and has only hit the net once.