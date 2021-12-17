Cavani refuses Boca Juniors and has a defined future

Credit: Uruguay / Disclosure

Edinson Cavani is one of the most speculated names this season. Rumors are that several clubs want to rely on the striker. But information in Argentina is that the player has already decided his future.

As determined by the TyC Sports, Boca Juniors intended to have the athlete for the Libertadores dispute in 2022. However, the information is that he will defend Barcelona next season.

The report also claims that Cavani is seeking to terminate his contract with Manchester United, which expires on June 30, so that he can reinforce the barça already in January.

What do we know about Cavani?

At 34, the Uruguayan striker has only six months of contract with the English club. And according to the international press, the player would be dissatisfied with the reserve.

Because of that, he would be willing to switch teams next season. In recent days it was said that Juventus and Barcelona would be interested in their football. But it was also mentioned that he would like to return to South American football. Because of this, Boca Juniors, Corinthians and Palmeiras would have sounded out the athlete.

But three questions leave the future of Uruguay open, despite recent information. The first concerns his high salary at United. The second would be in relation to recent injuries. Finally, there is the issue regarding contract length.

According to several portals, the player would be asking for a two-year bond in the European market and three for clubs in South America.

READ TOO:

D’Alessandro returns to Internacional, goalkeeper leaves Corinthians, São Paulo near Douglas Costa and more: See the movements of the ball market in Brazil this Thursday (16)

Brasileirão: Check out the 4 clubs that surprised in 2021

Brasileirão: 5 signings that generated expectations but disappointed in the field

Cruzeiro closes the year 2021 with the third largest audience of Brazilian football