CBF publishes national ranking of 2022 with Flamengo leader; see list

The CBF released, tonight, the 2022 National Club Ranking of the entity. The list, which last year had Flamengo as the leader, kept the Rio club in the lead (see top 20 below)

The confederation said that the list “establishes a technical classification among 236 clubs in Brazilian football, based on the teams’ recent performance in national and international competitions.”

Champion of the Brazilian Super Cup and Brazilian runner-up, Flamengo reached 17,054 points and shot ahead of the rest of the top 10.

In 2nd position is Palmeiras, which again conquered the Libertadores and reached 14,584 points. Atlético-MG, winner of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil, closes the “podium” with 14,572 points.

Next comes Grêmio (14,336 points), which was relegated to Série B do Brasileirão last week. Who completes the top 5 is Athletico-PR, with 13,512 points — the people from Paraná were champions of the Sudamericana.

See the top 20 of the ranking: