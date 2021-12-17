CBF publishes national ranking of clubs with Flamengo at the top; see top-20

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo – Disclosure

Last Thursday night (16), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the update of the 2022 National Club Ranking. In terms of leadership, the list did not change compared to the previous one of the entity, with the Flamengo staying on top.

The entity informed that the ranking “establishes a technical classification among 236 clubs in Brazilian football, based on the recent performance of the teams in national and international competitions.”

In the 2021 season, Flamengo won the Super Cup in Brazil and was runner-up at the Brasileirão, thus reaching 17,054, a significant “fat” for the tenth place, Corinthians. The second in the CBF ranking is Palmeiras. Victorious by Libertadores once again, Verdão reached 14,584 points. Owner of an impeccable season, Atlético-MG with the titles of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil closes the “podium”, with 14,572 points, a minimum difference for the Palestinian team.

Even relegated to Serie B, Grêmio appears in fourth place, with 14,336 points. Winner of the Sudamericana, Athletico Paranaense is in the top-5, with 13,512 points.

CHECK THE TOP-20 OF THE CBF RANKING:

Flemish (17,054)

Palm trees (14,584)

Atlético-MG (14,572)

Guild (14,336)

Athletic (13,512)

Saints (12,816)

São Paulo (12,604)

International (12,108)

Fluminense (11,100)

Corinthians (11,064)

Fortaleza (10,841)

Bahia (10,261)

Ceará (9,537)

Cruise (9,034)

America-MG (8,860)

Atlético-GO (8,548)

Chapecoense (8,468)

Botafogo (8,376)

Vasco (8,206)

Red Bull Bragantino (7,789)

