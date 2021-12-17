Ceará in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage; check game calendar and dates – Alexandre Mota

THE Ceará is guaranteed in the group stage of the 2022 South American Cup. After participating in the competition in 2021, Grandpa got an international spot for the second consecutive year through Brasileirão and aims to advance at least from the 1st stage.

The base calendar for the next season in Conmebol’s intercontinental club competition has been released. The group stage draw is scheduled for March 23, for example.

The competition stage scheduled for the team is scheduled for March and October. Next year, the tournament should be defined before the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between November 21 and December 18.

In the current season, teams that participated in the group stage have pocketed US$900,000 (approximately R$5 million) – each home game is worth US$300,000. Grandpa got the same amount, with an increase of US$ 120 thousand for getting the 2nd place in the Chave C. The 2022 decision will be at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

Copa Sudamericana awards in 2021

Phase 1: US$225,000 per game as homemaker (about R$1.2 million).

Group phase: US$300,000 per game as home team (about R$1.7 million).

Eliminated: US$ 120 thousand (approximately R$ 680 thousand).

Round of 16: US$ 500 thousand (about R$ 2.8 million).

Quarter finals: US$ 600 thousand (approximately R$ 3.4 million).

Semifinal: US$ 800 thousand (about R$ 4.5 million).

Vice-Champion: US$ 2 million (about R$ 11 million).

Champion: US$ 4 million (about R$ 22 million).

The 44 participants were confirmed by Conmebol. According to the regulations, teams from Brazil and Argentina advance straight to the group stage, while teams from other countries participate in a knockout. The Brazilian representatives are: Atlético-GO, Ceará, Cuiabá, Internacional, São Paulo and Santos. See calendar:

2022 Copa Sudamericana Calendar

PRE-LIBERATORS

– Elimination 1: weeks 3/09 and 3/16.

GROUP STAGE

– 1st Round: April 6

– 2nd Round: April 13

– 3rd Round: April 27th.

– 4th Round: May 4th.

– 5th Round: May 18th.

– 6th Round: May 25th.

FINAL OCTS

– Departure: June 29th.

– Return: July 6th.

QUARTERFINALS

– Departure: August 3rd.

– Return: August 10th.

SEMIFINALS

– Departure: August 31st.

– Returns: September 7th.

FINAL

– Decision: October 1st, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.