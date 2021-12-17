Censorship against Porta dos Fundos’ Christmas Special is denied by the Court

posted on 12/16/2021 4:22 PM



(credit: Disclosure/Paramount+/Backdoor)

Last Wednesday (12/15) the São Paulo Court denied the request not to broadcast the special “Te prego abroad” by Porta dos Fundos made by the Catholic association “Associação Centro Dom Bosco de Fé e Cultura”.

As in previous years, the special makes a satire on the life of Jesus Christ and will be launched via the Paramount+ streaming service. The difference is that, this year, the special will be animated.

According to the decision of judge Luiz Gustavo Esteves, of the 11th Civil Court of São Paulo, determined by article 5, item IX of the Constitution of the Republic, “the expression of intellectual, artistic, scientific and communication activities is free, regardless of censorship or license” .

In this way, he explains that even if the program’s content does not please certain types of audience, “it is not up to the secular State to intervene in favor of certain groups”, he completes.

In another excerpt, the judge states that the Christmas special “does not envision hate speech, but an extremely acidic satire, typical of the group – to justify the intended prior censorship, respected different understanding” and therefore the magistrate reaffirms that he does not it is up to them, in the judgment of the process, to restrict artistic freedom, whether in good or bad taste. You can check the decision in full here.

Check out the trailer for the special:

satire about religion

Last Tuesday (12/14), Fábio Porchat, original member of Porta dos Fundos, gave an interview to Venus Podcast where he spoke openly about his approaches, in comedy programs, on religion.

“We have to fight for the secular state. That’s why I think it’s important that we make jokes about religion. (…) Ridiculing not only can but should. We can’t let anything be sacred, because the sacred for you it’s not sacred to me,” he said in an interview excerpt.

It is worth remembering that in 2019, after the launch of the Christmas special that year, the members of the comedy group were victims of extreme violence because of the work. The company’s headquarters was the target of a bomb attack and no one was injured.

“We launched it in 2013, there was no problem. 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017… Funny, the one from 2019 was a problem. Look how strange? Before that, there had been no problem. Nobody wanted to ban it, nobody wanted to throw a bomb, but in 2019 people felt free to do this kind of thing”, vented the actor and presenter.