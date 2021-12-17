César Tralli becomes the theme of a 13-year-old boy’s birthday party in São Paulo; ‘I hope to continue to be a source of pride’, says the presenter | São Paulo

Journalist César Tralli, presenter of Newspaper Today , from TV Globo, became the inspiration for the decoration of a 13-year-old boy’s birthday party, who lives in São Paulo.

The photo of the party decoration was posted on social media by the boy’s mother, Ana Claudia Domingues, who reported that the boy is a huge fan of the presenter. The photo used in the decoration was from when Tralli presented the SP1, who commanded for ten years (see below).

“We celebrated João Pedro’s birthday, who turned 13 on the 5th. As he is in love with César Tralli, I surprised him. It was incredible, I’ve never seen João so happy”, said Ana Claudia.

She says that João Pedro watches the presenter every day and the videos posted on TV Globo’s social networks and journalism platforms.

2 of 2 The boy João Pedro celebrates his 13th birthday in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The boy João Pedro celebrates his 13th birthday in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the comments of the post, the presenter said he feels very honored by the tribute.

“I always hope to remain a source of pride for you, ok? Working with all my love and dedication. Hug and kiss in your heart,” said Tralli.

The presenter also sent a video to the boy’s mother, thanking and congratulating João Pedro for his 13 years of life.

“I was very happy, very moved and moved. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, with all my humility. I promise that I will always continue to strive to be a source of pride for you. You are also a source of pride for me, you make me want to do my job better, with more dedication, happiness and love. A kiss in your heart. God bless you and Happy Birthday!” said Tralli in the video (see below).

“Thank you for the affection and for being a child’s idol in such difficult times”, declared Ana Claudia.

The presenter César Tralli said goodbye on October 13 of the TV news SP1, who commanded for 10 years. The journalist welcomed Alan Severiano, who took over the anchoring of the television news, in the studio of the SP1.

“I wanted to tell you to take good care of this very special newspaper, with this wonderful team,” said Tralli.

Severiano thanked the reception and commented on the honor and responsibility of taking on the news.

“I am very happy with this opportunity, the size of the city that I embraced and that welcomed me more than 20 years ago”, he said.

At Globo since 1993, César Tralli has participated in outstanding coverage as an investigative reporter, collected awards, made special reports for ‘Jornal Nacional’, ‘Fantástico’ and ‘Globo Repórter’, was a correspondent in London for five years and also participated in the coverage of World Cups, Olympics and Pan American Games.

Among his landmark coverages are the assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize, Yitzhak Rabin; the bombings and armed conflicts between Lebanon and Israel; the death of Princess Diana in Paris; the 10 years of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Ukraine; the earthquake that devastated Turkey; and the arrest in Brazil of Colombian mega drug dealer Ramires Abadia.

10 years ago, Tralli took over the anchorage of the ‘SP1’. He left the bench aside, started to interact even more with reporters on the screen, took the report into the studio and ensured even more dynamism to the local newspaper.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it also started to present GloboNews’ ’18h Edition’, a role it will continue to perform.