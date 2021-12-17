Chamber approves changes to Refis and allows trading of R$50 billion for companies | Economy

Chamber of Deputies Plenary Approved Debt Renegotiation for Small Businesses
The Chamber of Deputies approved the project that allows the renegotiation of debts for companies that fall under Simples. The installment program for individual entrepreneurs, micro and small companies, has the potential to renegotiate R$ 50 billion in debt. There were 382 votes in favor and 10 against.

The bill, reported by deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), had already been approved in the Senate and will be sent for presidential approval.

In addition to this text, the bill that reopens the deadline for Federal Revenue debtors to join the Special Program for Tax Regularization (Pert) must also be evaluated by the deputies. The bill is on the agenda, but there is still no consensus on the vote.

You
texts displease the economic team,

but the lawmakers made an agreement to put the texts on the day’s voting agenda.

Relief for small business

The approved project should allow the renegotiation of approximately R$ 50 billion in debts with the tax authorities and benefits individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), micro and small companies – all of which fall under the Simples taxation regime.

Under the proposal, those who adhere to the refinancing will have to pay a down payment, which can be paid in up to eight installments, and pay off the remaining debt within 180 months (15 years) with discounts proportional to the size of the drop in revenue.

The “size” of the down payment varies between 1% and 12.5% ​​of the debt amount. Discounts on this amount will be granted according to the drop in sales: the greater this reduction, the greater the discount.

The project establishes a schedule for companies that did not have a reduction in sales to those that lost more than 80% of their earnings. Discounts range from 65% to 90% for the amount of the fine and late payment interest and from 75% to 100% for legal charges.

