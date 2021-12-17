Chamber approves debt installments for micro and small businesses





Antonio Cruz / Brazil Agency

This Thursday (16), during the last session of the year, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 382 votes to 10, the Refis, a program that allows the payment of tax debts for micro and small companies of the Simples Nacional. Now, the project goes to presidential approval.

The program aimed at companies in the Simples Nacional and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs), including those undergoing judicial recovery, will allow the renegotiation of approximately R$ 50 billion in debts overdue up to the month prior to the entry into force of the law.

Refill Conditions

The Refis payment term is up to 180 months (15 years) after the down payment, with no reduction in legal surcharges.

The installment payment can be paid in eight installments and will be inversely proportional to the company’s revenue reduction between March and December 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year.

After paying the down payment, on the remaining balance there will be a reduction in fines and interest proportionally to the drop in sales.

According to the draftsman of the proposal, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), the text had the approval of the Ministry of Economy and there is discussion about the veto of only one article.

“The possibility of veto is only on the entry into Refis of companies that did not have a drop in sales. But that would be a very small share among micro and small companies”, he stated.