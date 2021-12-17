Chamber approves program to share microenterprise debts – News

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Thursday (16), the bill that establishes a new debt installment program for micro-enterprises, including individual micro-entrepreneurs, and small businesses, including those in judicial recovery , opting for the Simples Nacional. The text had already been approved in August by the Senate and is now being approved by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Entitled Relp (Debt Payment Rescheduling Program within the Scope of the Simples Nacional), the program provides for the possibility of paying or splitting the debts calculated in the form of the Simples Nacional, provided that they are due until the month immediately prior to entry into force of law.

The minimum value of each monthly installment of the installments provided for in the PL will be R$300, except in the case of individual micro-entrepreneurs, for whom the value will be R$50.

The amount of each monthly installment, at the time of payment, will be increased by interest equivalent to the reference rate of the basic interest rate (Selic) for federal securities, accumulated monthly, calculated from the month following the consolidation until the month prior to the payment, and 1% for the month in which the payment is made.

Adhesion to Relp will be carried out until the last working day of the month following the publication of the law. The entrepreneur who uses the program will have six payment methods, which will be defined depending on the percentage of inactivity or reduction in the company’s turnover in the period from March to December 2020, compared to the period from March to December 2019.

remaining balance

According to the text of the PL, the balance remaining after the application of any of these six modalities may be divided into up to 180 monthly and successive installments, maturing from May 2022.

These installments will be calculated so as to observe some minimum percentages, applied to the balance of the consolidated debt, which are 0.4% from the 1st to the 12th installment; 0.5% from the 13th to the 24th installment; and 0.6% from the 25th to the 36th installment.

From the 37th installment onwards, the percentage will correspond to the remaining balance of the consolidated debt with reductions, in up to 144 monthly and successive installments.

Exclusion from the program

The PL says that companies that do not pay three consecutive installments or six alternating installments, or that fail to pay one installment, if all the others are paid, will be excluded from the Relp.

The finding, by the body that administers the debt, of any act tending to empty the taxpayer’s assets as a way of defrauding the fulfillment of the installment payment and the decree of bankruptcy or the extinction, by liquidation, of the adhering legal entity will also imply the exclusion of the company from the program. In these cases, the entrepreneurs must pay the totality of the confessed debt.