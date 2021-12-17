Chamber approves project that benefits health and safety servers during pandemic – News

12/16/2021 – 18:27

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday (16) the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 150/20, which allows civil and military civil servants in the areas of health and public security to have the period from May 2020 to December 2021 for acquisition of rights related to length of service. The matter will be sent to the Senate.

Authored by deputy Guilherme Derrite (PP-SP), the text had the favorable opinion of Deputy Sublieutenant Gonzaga (PDT-MG).

For the author, “the project only corrects an injustice with those professionals who were on the front lines during the hardest time of the pandemic”. The rapporteur already pointed out that “these servers saved many lives, but many of them also lost their lives”.

Paulo Sergio/Chamber of Deputies Lieutenant Gonzaga, project rapporteur

Staff restrictions

The text changes Complementary Law 173/20, which directed federal resources to states, the Federal District and municipalities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in exchange for restrictions on the increase in expenses with personnel from the Union and other federal entities during this period.

According to the law, not only payments of benefits linked to length of service and salary increases were prohibited until the end of this year, but also the counting of time for future payments. These length-of-service benefits include annuals, triennia, quinquenniums, and award leave.

The exception will apply to employees of the Union, states, the Federal District and municipalities.

late

The bill prohibits the payment of arrears due to the counting of time in that period and specifies that payment will return on January 1, 2022.

Report – Eduardo Piovesan

Edition – Pierre Triboli