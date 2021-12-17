Chamber approves proposal that grants tax exemption to Churches and urgent text that legalizes games

BRASÍLIA – After disagreements between members of the Evangelical caucus, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday, in two rounds, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that exempts religious temples from the payment of Urban Property Tax (IPTU) on rented properties by religious denominations.

In the second round, there were 376 votes in favor and 30 against the PEC. As the same text had already been approved by the Senate, the matter is going to promulgation. Currently, the legislation already exempts the temples in case the land is owned by churches. But there was no protection in the case of rent.

Before, by 293 votes in favor and 136 against, a request was approved that accelerated the processing of the bill that legalizes games of chance in Brazil. Amid an internal dispute in the evangelical bench, lawmakers approved the urgency of the text. This means that the proposal is ready to be voted on in plenary. There is an understanding, however, for the matter to be considered in February.

Earlier, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), indicated that the analysis of games of chance should be left until 2022. He defended, however, the initiative.

— Everyone knows there is casino, bingo, slot machines, virtual betting, animal game. We all know that this exists, but does it have to exist underground so that it continues without generating jobs or collecting taxes? asked Lira.

Faced with pressure to analyze the project that legalizes the game, members of the evangelical bench exchanged a series of accusations this Thursday morning. According to O GLOBO, lawmakers linked to pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, raised suspicions that the leader of the bench, Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), closed a secret agreement with the president of the Chamber for the vote text.

The accusation is that there was an agreement, without consulting the rest of the group, in exchange for the analysis of the PEC that exempts religious temples from the IPTU payment.

Evangelical leader Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP) was accused of closing a secret agreement with Lira to vote on the text Photo: Alan Santos / PR / 12/16/2020

To GLOBO, Cezinha denied having closed any agreement and said that she would work to obstruct the plenary. He stated that the bench is against the legalization of games, and that there is no flexibility.

In the Chamber, most of the group publicly says that the legalization of gambling is an immoral project and that it erodes family values. Between phone calls, WhatsApp messages and conversations in the corridors of the Chamber, there was only one thing on the bench: the suspicion of an understanding under the covers, without transparency.

Internal opponents of Cezinha say that it makes no sense for Lira himself to announce that he would vote for the PEC that grants exemption to churches without an agreement with the leader of the bench.

It is also said that this text was a suggestion by David Soares, son of Pastor RR Soares, founder of the International Church of God’s Grace.

To defend herself, Cezinha started sending photos from a meeting about two weeks ago on Whatsapp, in which Arthur Lira and deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ), linked to Malafaia, were present.

On the occasion, Lira spoke about the projects that she intended to guide until the end of the year, such as the legalization of games. Cezinha’s point is that Lira has been trying to settle the agenda, but the evangelical bench has always taken the opposite stance.

During the session, Lira also said that one thing was not related to another.

— I’m sure the evangelical caucus will vote against the games’ PL by definition, so how does one link to another? We don’t have a merit agreement, we have a procedural agreement,” said Lira

Cezinha acknowledges that the bench also suggested the vote on the PEC that grants exemption to the churches. But he claims that there is no “take it, give it here”.