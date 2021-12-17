Chamber approves proposal to exempt religious temples from taxes – News

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (16), in two rounds, the proposal to amend the Constitution that provides for the non-levy of IPTU (Tax on Urban Property and Land) on religious temples of any cult, even if the properties are rented. The text has been in process since 2016, when it was approved in two rounds by the Senate, and is an old demand of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front.

The score went from 393 votes to 37 in the first round. Then, deputies symbolically approved the break in the gap, and the vote in the second round had a score of 376 votes in favor and 30 votes against the proposal.

Although the Constitution provides tax exemption for temples, many municipalities charge IPTU on rented properties, which generates judicialization. As there are no changes to the text approved by the Senate, authored by senator Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), the text is going to be promulgated.

last session of the year

The proposal was voted on at the last plenary session of the year after requesting the inclusion of the agenda approved on Wednesday (15). During the vote, the rapporteur, deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), defended the opinion, claiming that it is about reaffirming the Constitution.

“This PEC is the translation of the decision of the STF, which says that even if the church does not own [do imóvel] there is immunity from the payment of IPTU. It is important to reaffirm what the Constitution says about church tax immunity. I see false controversy on the subject and believe in a large majority to approve something that is already a trend in Justice.”

Congresswoman Rosângela Gomes (Republicanos-RJ) asked for votes and thanked the deputies saying that it was in the church that she found a way out after a suicide attempt and living with alcoholic parents.