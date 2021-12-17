Chamber approves Refis project for small businesses and individual micro-entrepreneurs – Economy

BRASILIA – A Chamber approved on Thursday, 16, the bill of Refis (installment of tax debts) for companies of the Simple and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) affected by the economic effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. There were 382 votes in favor and 10 against. As it had already been in the Senate, the matter now goes to presidential approval.

The measure, which gives a discount of up to 90% in fines and interest and 100% in legal charges for debts incurred by small businesses and MEIs in the pandemic, was named Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under Simples Nacional (Relp).

To the Estadão/Broadcast, the project’s rapporteur, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), anticipated that around R$ 50 billion in small business debts should be renegotiated. Entrepreneurs will be able to pay the down payment, which needs to be given in up to ten installments, and will then have another 180 months (15 years) to pay off the remaining debt.

The down payment and discounts for fines, interest and legal charges will vary according to a table linked to the company’s turnover from March to December 2020 in relation to 2019, before the pandemic. The greater the drop in revenue, the greater will be the discounts and debt forgiveness.

The rules of Refis do Simples and MEI are similar to those of the program for medium and large companies, whose rapporteur is the deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA). This other Refis will still be voted on today by the Chamber.

According to Bertaiolli’s opinion, approved by the deputies, in the case of small businesses, entrepreneurs who had a drop in turnover above 80% or inactivity could pay a 1% down payment and receive a 90% discount on the fine and interest and 100% of the legal charges. This is the most advantageous condition for companies that suffered the most during the pandemic.

Companies will have the first quarter of 2022 to adhere to the debt refinancing program incurred by the end of this year.