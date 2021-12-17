Chamber approves urgent project that legalizes casinos and animal gambling

The Chamber of Deputies approved an urgent request for the processing of the bill that legalizes games of chance in Brazil. There were 293 votes in favour, 138 against and 11 abstentions.

Earlier this week, the evangelical bench had managed to postpone the analysis of the application. However, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also outlined a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that exempts properties rented by churches from payment of the Tax on Urban Property and Territorial Property (IPTU).

The PSC and the Republicans, linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, were the only parties to vote against the urgent request. Other Centrão subtitles, such as PP and PL, were in favor. On the left, the PT released the vote. The matter provides for the regulation of practices such as bingo, casinos, slot machines and animal gambling in the country.

On Monday (13), evangelical parliamentarians acted in the plenary, said they were “terribly against” the project and managed to postpone the analysis of the urgent request.

On the occasion, the vice president of the Chamber Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM) withdrew the request from the agenda after the evangelical bench oriented its members not to register their presence in the plenary if the analysis of the request was maintained, which would harm the quorum of the session. Today, leaders of the bench, such as Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ) and Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), did not comment.

“We from the Evangelical Parliamentary Front are terribly against this bill and we are going to obstruct the vote”, declared Madureira, president of the congressional bench, on Monday (13). The speech referred to a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who referred the “terribly evangelical” André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The former attorney general of the Union and former justice minister was approved by the Senate and took office today, taking the place left by Marco Aurélio Mello in the Court.

Cavalcante, the future president of the Evangelical caucus, also went to the Chamber’s rostrum earlier this week to criticize the project. “Where are we going to get resources to take care of those who will develop a gaming compulsion?” he asked.

Rapporteur for the replacement of the bill presented in 1991 in the Chamber 30 years ago, Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) defended the matter. “It is important to say, respecting those who think differently, that in Brazil gambling is not prohibited. What exists is an exclusivity of betting games through the Brazilian government, Caixa Econômica, with Mega Sena, with scratch cards”, he said. He argued that the regulation of gambling could generate R$ 20 billion in revenue per year.