Chamber only votes in February for the project that legalizes animal gambling and bingo

The vote on Bill 442/91, which legalizes games in Brazil, including casinos, will only take place in February 2022.

The Chamber of Deputies, in a plenary session, discussed the project yesterday, but lawmakers thought it would be better to analyze the matter a little more.

“The project will be voted on in February, with the necessary time for it to be matured, discussed, for us to notice who is interested in regularizing games, who is not interested in regularizing games; what are its effects, what are its causes; which is good and what is bad”, said the president of the Chamber, federal deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The text under debate is a substitute presented by Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) on behalf of the working group that analyzed the topic.

The discussion of the proposal will remain open for the parliamentarians to present amendments and highlights and to re-discuss the text after the parliamentary recess.

The article proposes the legalization of all types of games, such as casinos integrated into resorts, urban casinos, animal gambling, sports betting, bingo, skill games and horse racing.

Licenses will be granted through auctions, and the games will be overseen by a federal regulatory and supervisory body.

* With information from the Chamber Agency