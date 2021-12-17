Chamber tries to vote legalization still in 2021

With the support of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), leaders of the Centrão are still trying this week to establish an urgent request for the project of the Regulatory Framework for Games, which provides for the regulation of casinos and other games of chance in Brazil. If the application is approved, the project can be taken directly to the plenary, until Friday (17), without going through the House committees.

The maneuver, however, has resistance from the evangelical bench and some opposition parties, which have already managed to remove the matter from the agenda during the session on Monday (13). Even so, defenders of the matter intend to return with the request to the agenda and try to move forward with the issue before the end of this year’s legislative work.

According to the website O Antagonista, this Thursday morning (16), Lira would have closed an agreement with the evangelical bench so that the urgent request and merit of the project to legalize casinos and other games of chance be voted on this week . In exchange, the president of the Chamber would also have agreed to put to a vote the proposal that guarantees exemption from the IPTU (Urban Building and Territorial Tax) for churches.

Even so, the bet of the evangelical bench is that the project will be overthrown in the plenary. “We tend to think that, because there is illegal gambling being practiced, this misdemeanor is practiced in Brazil, we need to legalize to solve it. That’s a mistake! In fact, if legalization solved the problem, we wouldn’t have the sale of tobacco coming from from Paraguay and other countries, greater than the legalized tobacco trade. We have legalized tobacco, and that does not mean that illegal tobacco is not sold in Brazil. Legalization will not solve the problem of illegal tobacco. We will create other problems.” states deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ), deputy leader of the evangelical bench.

Proponents of the bill, however, believe the bill will pass on the argument that legalizing gambling will generate and formalize jobs. “The big question is: who is interested in the illegality of gambling in Brazil? On the outskirts of big cities and small towns we see gambling stands [jogo do] young people and people who are supporting their families,” argues Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), rapporteur of the bill in the Chamber.

Casino and gambling legalization splits Bolsonaro’s base

The articulation to move forward with the proposal had been causing a split in the base of support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) within the National Congress. While Bolsonaro tries to maintain the base of evangelical voters, leaders of the Centrão and the government’s support caucus defend the legalization of the games as a way to generate jobs and heat the economy through tourism.

“I am part of the commission that is preparing the regulation of gambling in Brazil. And I want to say that, for the good of the country, for development, for the initial employment of 450,000 people, to encourage tourism, we need to release the games in Brazil”, says deputy Bibo Nunes (PSL-RS).

Near the Planalto Palace, Pastor Silas Mafalaia has already stated that President Bolsonaro intends to veto the project, if it advances through Congress. “If the National Congress approves the shamelessness of gambling, President Bolsonaro will veto,” Malafaia wrote on social media.

Behind the scenes, however, Centrão leaders admit that there is no position formed by the Planalto Palace in relation to the Regulatory Framework for the Games. But the proposal has the support of the president’s son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and the economy minister, Paulo Guedes.

What is under discussion by Congress

The discussion about the legalization of games in Brazil has dragged on since 1991 in Congress. Since then, parliamentarians have tried to move forward with the project. In September, a working group (WG) was created by the president of the Chamber in order to reduce resistance to the text.

“The animal game completed 80 years out of the law. Can you imagine how much was left to collect?”, asks the coordinator of the work group, deputy Bacelar (Podemos-BA).

According to supporters of the proposal, legalization could yield around R$ 15 billion a year to public coffers through taxes. The proposal’s rapporteur admits that the text of the project has not yet been defined, but what is being discussed is that the federal government, through a regulatory agency, is responsible for releasing authorizations for the exploration of games in Brazil. In addition, a Cide-Games tax would be created, taxing 25% on online games and 20% on others.

“We are urgent in this matter because Brazil urgently needs to generate employment and opportunity. It is necessary to formalize those in the informal market and bring investment, generate employment, generate income. I repeat: formalizing the games is to generate employment and generate income”, argues the deputy Felipe Carreras.

The text under discussion legalizes the activities of casinos, bingos, animal gambling and other bets. The bill also provides for increased penalties for those who exploit the games without a license from the federal government – ​​the practice would no longer be a criminal misdemeanor (infringement with a light sentence) to be a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Another point that has been questioned refers to the risk that games are used for money laundering. But advocates say they have created mechanisms to prevent this. “Our report predicts that you can’t have a game of chance with a ballot. All this with tracking mechanisms, with international traceability practices to provide security to the player. It can be done safely. With the regularization, we will be able to have R$ 20 billion of collection”, retorts the proposal’s rapporteur.

Defender of the matter, Deputy Newton Cardoso Jr. (MG), deputy leader of the MDB, believes that Congress has already acquired maturity to vote on the project. What is prohibited in our country is that the employment generated by this activity pays the social contribution to the public pension. And we are forced to accept that this activity continues underground. Right now, having the maturity to bring one of the texts that was considered by the legislative consultancy to be one of the most modern in gaming legislation in the world is a privilege of Brazil. Allied to a first-world fiscal and financial control structure, it is time to legalize and remove games in Brazil from the margins”, argues the emedebista.

Deputy José Ricardo (AM), PT’s deputy leader, classifies as “regrettable” the attempt to move forward with the matter at the end of the legislative year. “They are concerned about games of chance, as if they were going to solve the problem in Brazil. It is yet another step backwards if this matter is debated this week, in the last week of legislative work this year. This is regrettable”, says the PT member.