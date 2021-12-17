Champion at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira receives award in Portugal | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, was honored in Portugal this Friday. In high for the titles conquered in Brazilian football, the coach received the “Talento que Marca o Mundo” award, promoted by the Portuguese League.

On a social network, Abel published a thank you note and shared the feat with Verdão, the athletes and the Palmeiras fans.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, during awards in Portugal — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, during the awards in Portugal — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

– Many thanks to Liga Portugal for this distinction of the “Talent that Marks the World”. It represents the work of Portuguese coaches around the world, but also of the entire structure of Palmeiras, players and fans – wrote the Portuguese.

On the rise, the coach had the victorious campaigns in the 2020 Brazil Cup and in the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores highlighted. These were the first titles in the Portuguese career in the role.

On vacation, Abel Ferreira has a verbal agreement with Palmeiras to renew. The new relationship should last until the end of 2023. The re-presentation of the alviverde squad is scheduled for January 5th, at the Soccer Academy.