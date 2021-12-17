Check out 4 benefits that saffron brings to our body

We know saffron or saffron through its use in our cuisine, which is widely used in dishes, including rice to give it a yellow color. But what few people know is that it has benefits for our health by being a powerful anti-inflammatory. We know of cases of people with chronic illnesses, such as rheumatoid arthritis, who frequently drink saffron diluted in water and other beverages.

In saffron, there is a concentration of a property called curcumin, the same property that causes the spice to yellow-gold. Turmeric is a natural medicine, food and dietary supplement. In the natural product, it is possible to find properties of bioactive compounds, crocin and safranal.

Decreases the risk of cancer

Preliminary studies have shown that turmeric has the power to prevent and treat cancer. It remains unclear which properties are responsible for the process and how they act.

Decreases inflammation in the body

Turmeric acts directly by providing cell resistance to oxidative damage and also by reducing inflammation through its anti-inflammatory properties.

The use of saffron is able to create a barrier to development bacteria, parasites and fungi and thus cause disease.

Acts protecting the heart

Turmeric present in saffron works by preventing the presence of bad cholesterol, protecting the heart from heart attacks and stroke.

Another important fact, captured through the studies, is that turmeric reduces the risk of heart failure.

prevent diabetes

The researchers decided to include the extract from saffron in the diet of patients in cases of pre-diabetes, that is, who are inclined to conditions for the development of the disease. The results showed that none of the patients undergoing the test progressed to Type 2 Diabetes.