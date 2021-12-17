check out tips for not suffering with it

There is no way out, the end of the year arrives and, with it, expectations, plans, balance sheets, meetings with co-workers, friends, family… People seeming to be happy on all sides. But not everyone is like that. For many, what emerges are feelings of frustration, melancholy and a bittersweet taste. These sensations can trigger a phenomenon known as Seasonal Depression or New Year’s Syndrome.

The terms are used by professionals in the fields of psychology and psychiatry to describe the increase in anxiety and depression that appears between late November and late December. To get an idea, a survey by the International Stress Management Association showed that stress affects 80% of the population during this period. and why this happens?

It seems that the situation is closely linked, for example, to the accumulation of tasks, thoughts that overload the mind, hectic and busy environment at work, preparation for school holidays, reunion with friends and family, beyond all expectations – for some, even apprehension – related to the coming year. Distress, mood swings, insomnia or excessive sleep, constant muscle pain and fatigue are some of the symptoms that may arise.

And the pandemic, which has lasted for two long years, also weighs on the result. “Factors such as health, grief, socioeconomic and emotional problems, among several others arising from the pandemic, accentuate the anxiety that was already natural at the time. The ideal is to identify what can cause or increase this anxiety, mitigating negative reactions”, says Monica Machado, a psychologist from the University of São Paulo, founder of Clínica Ame.C.

cycle that closes

For the neuropsychologist at Clínica Maia, Katherine de Paula Machado, one of the explanations for such different reactions in relation to the same period is the symbolism of closing the cycle, which brings reflections on the performance and achievement that each one had: “Usually, in the end of the year, people make an assessment of how the last 12 months were. Thus, if they are not satisfied with the experiences they have had, it is common to do a negative analysis, which triggers feelings of self-demanding, unworthiness and a negative perception of reality”.

Katherine adds that the way the press and social media deal with this time of year also contributes to dissatisfaction: “This constant display of other people’s happy moments can raise doubts about the quality of personal experiences, or may you remember, painful way, what is missing in our lives, causing feelings of loneliness and emptiness”.

Everything that has already been mentioned can help make the end of the year particularly difficult, especially for those already dealing with mental health problems, being, therefore, a trigger for crises and relapses, including alcohol abuse and /or other psychoactive substances. Katherine believes this idealized image of Christmas and New Year celebrations can lead to frustration.

“There are no perfect people and families, not everything will go as planned; not everyone is happy at this time of year, happiness is not mandatory. The important thing is to try to relax and enjoy the moment in the best way possible”, says the neuropsychologist.

She teaches that to go through this phase in a healthy way, it is essential to be understanding with yourself, not demanding, avoiding comparisons, identifying what was good in the past year and valuing each achievement, thus promoting self-esteem and security to generate the desired changes in the next year.

To help with this task, Mônica selected six triggers that usually induce adverse symptoms, and with the help of colleagues at the Ame.C clinic, she gives tips on how to avoid them:

Alcohol

According to Rafael Maksud, a psychiatrist and specialist in Public Health, Chemical Dependence and Outpatient and Integrative Psychiatry by the Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) and the Expanded Center for Family Health and Primary Care (NASF-AB), alcohol is a depressant from the central nervous system, a psychoactive drug that alters a person’s perception by blocking the transmission of messages from nerve receptors to the brain.

When a person drinks, he feels relaxed as his awareness diminishes. However, the regular consumption of alcoholic beverages reduces the levels of serotonin in the brain, one of the neurotransmitters responsible for the sensation of pleasure and well-being. Thus, alcohol aggravates anxiety and, above all, depression. Even being part of the end-of-the-year celebrations, the ideal is to avoid, or at least not to exaggerate.

Check out:

Inadequate food

Tasting, or taste, is considered a sense linked to pleasure. Many end up giving in to foods that activate the limbic system in the brain, which is responsible for emotions. Sweets, for example, momentarily reduce anxiety. This ends up making the individual resort to candy whenever they feel this anxiety, as a kind of escape from the emotional state. Not to mention that the sweet is very palatable, which makes the inclination to eat it even greater.

However, there are ways to manage anxiety with a healthier diet. “Knowing the foods that help control anxiety is essential, especially at this challenging time for health, both physical and mental. In addition, trying new flavors can motivate your taste buds to change your diet”, says Flávia Teixeira, a psychologist, postgraduate professor in Hospital Psychology at UFRJ and specialist in Eating Disorders at USP.

Citrus fruits have a large amount of vitamin C, which works to reduce cortisol. The release of cortisol from the adrenal gland occurs in response to episodes of stress, which contribute to increased anxiety. Bananas, on the other hand, contain a large amount of tryptophan, an essential amino acid to help release serotonin. The fruit also has potassium and magnesium, controllers of the ionic balance, necessary for organic reactions.

When these elements are stable, they promote relaxation and peaceful sleep, an ideal condition for the release of more serotonin. For those who can’t resist a sweet, Flávia advises to consume dark chocolate. “It has flavonoids in its composition, an antioxidant that also favors the production of serotonin. At ideal levels, serotonin increases the feeling of lightness and well-being, improves mood and reduces the negative effects of anxiety on the mind and body”.

sensory inputs

Here are situations that are difficult to avoid at this time of year: certain lights, smells or sounds. They can negatively affect our mood. Noise, especially bass or loud sounds, can activate and increase activity in the amygdala, an area of ​​the brain responsible for the “fight or flight” response, generating stress and irritability.

Maksud reminds us that the sense organs are fundamental for the perception of reality, as they are responsible for capturing the sensations caused by the external environment and sending them to the central nervous system, which registers and processes the information received. Therefore, exploring each of these senses can help us to understand and better deal with the emotions and events around us.

The psychiatrist says that listening to classical music constantly, for example, increases brain activity that involves feelings of pleasure and reward. Reducing pain and anxiety, lowering blood pressure, combating insomnia, increasing and awakening emotions, helping children and babies brain development, and easing tension are some of the reasons to listen to classical music.

lack of perspective

Those who managed to reach a good level of self-knowledge and lead their lives supported by their own values, deal with the uncertainties of destiny more easily. However, those who have not reached this level end up moving forward without much planning and alignment with their goals, missing out on great opportunities to achieve goals and bring improvements to life.

For this second group of people, Monica says that the important thing now is to roll up your sleeves and go for it: “Start identifying priorities, what really matters to you. And I’m not just referring to material things, but the values ​​you intend to follow and which may reflect positively or negatively in your life, depending on your choices.”

fear of change

Many see change as a bad thing, as they feel out of their comfort zone, while others take the opportunity to innovate. If you’ve lost your job, why not pull that dream project out of the drawer that you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to do? It can be your own business, a change of area, a change of city. Life has unforeseen events all the time, and you should have a plan B for when they do.

Monica teaches that it is often necessary to ‘abandon’ the life we ​​had planned, as we are no longer the same people. We are beings in eternal mutation, either internally or due to the need to follow the evolution of the world. So if you had made several plans, but later lost identification with them, follow your intuition and change the route.

“Set goals that are in line with your current self, with your new perspectives on life. Values ​​have more to do with ‘what you want to be’ than ‘what you want to have’. This evolution will help you to make coherent choices and tread more productive paths, preventing you from wasting time with what no longer interests you”, concludes Monica.

professional help

Important: if this end of the year it is very difficult to deal with the wounds and the anguish, it is essential to seek professional help.

“Psychological monitoring is very important to help people identify the source of negative feelings and reframe the delicate moment they are going through, especially for those who already have a diagnosis of mental disorder. So, get help, you are not alone”, he concludes. Katherine.

