Check the cheapest gas price in Joinville according to Procon

The Joinville Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) made available on Thursday, 16, the price surveys for fuel and cooking gas.

The survey brings the cheapest and most expensive values ​​for liters of regular gasoline, additive gasoline, diesel, CNG and ethanol at 99 service stations in the city.

The cheapest liter of regular gasoline was found at R$ 6,299 and the most expensive at R$ 6,549 and the average price was R$ 6,374. When filling a 50 liter tank with regular gasoline, you can save R$ 12.50. There was a 0.20% drop in the average price of regular gasoline compared to the last survey carried out on November 8th. The average price of gasoline with additives is R$ 6.502.

In the case of diesel, the cheapest price per liter was found in Joinville at BRL 4.979, the most expensive at BRL 5.649 and the average at 5.228. When filling the tank with 50 liters of diesel, the driver can save R$33.50 if he chooses the cheapest in relation to the more expensive. The liter of diesel had an increase of 0.44% compared to the previous survey.

Ethanol had a drop of 0.03% compared to the survey on 11/8. The lowest price per liter was found at BRL 5.849, the highest BRL 6.599 and the average BRL 6.189

The survey by Procon in Joinville brings a list of all service stations, with addresses, flags and prices charged and can be accessed on the city hall’s website.

Cooking gas had a drop in prices

Procon researched and also released this Thursday, 16, the survey of the prices of 13 kg cooking gas, sold over the counter and for delivery, in all regions of Joinville. The lowest price is R$100 and the most expensive is R$115, a variation of 15%. The product for delivery costs R$110 the cheapest and R$130 the most expensive, the price difference reaching 18.18%. Compared to last month, cooking gas had a drop of 0.96% at the counter and a 1.21% reduction in the delivery product. Check out the full survey on the website.

