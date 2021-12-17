Chico Anysio’s son says he lost jobs because of his father’s fights | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Nizo Neto and Chico Anysio

Actor Nizo Neto, son of Chico Anysio, revealed, this Thursday (16), that he suffered to get into projects in his artistic career because of his father’s public fights.

In an interview with RedeTV!’s “Sensacional” program, Nizo guaranteed that he was dealing with the burden of being the son of one of the strongest names in Brazilian humor. “A lot of times people don’t like it and it ends up spilling over on me. He used to fight with someone publicly and then he won’t call me [para um projeto]. You have to be spiritually uplifted for that,” Nizo explained.

However, the actor guarantees that he still reaps more bonuses, but he is uncomfortable with comparisons. “Surely being Chico Anysio’s son has even more advantage than disadvantage. It’s a source of pride. But there are those who compare [nosso trabalho] and it is a very big cowardice. Who will come close to being what he was?” he asked.

Nizo Neto also told Daniela Albuquerque that Chico Anysio did not want him to pursue an artistic career. The veto was also desired by Anysio for Bruno Mazzeo and Lug de Paula. “He wanted me to be a lawyer anyway, an absurd thing. I would never be a lawyer”, said Nizo, who started on television as a child in the comedy “Chico City”.