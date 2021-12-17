Child exudes love and affection when hugging two dogs abandoned in the street; video

A boy named Ibrahim conquered the internet after gently hugging two abandoned dogs.

Ibrahim was on his way to school in the town of Grozny, Chechnya, when he passed two stray dogs.

Immediately, the boy goes to them and begins to hug them lovingly while the canines warm up in the morning sun.

The boy is hugging one of the dogs (Photo: publicity)

The scene was spotted by a neighbor who lived in a nearby building and posted everything on social media.

The boy’s noble attitude received several compliments from family and strangers.

Ibrahim is petting the dog (Photo: publicity)

“I saw the video. This is Ibrahim,” Katerina, a friend of Ibrahim’s family, told The Dodo website.

“He goes to school with my daughter and helps her carry her bag. He is a very kind boy”, concluded the woman.

“One of the most precious and hopeful things I’ve seen in a long time. God bless the animals and the child”, commented one netizen.

“Such an amazing boy to give a little love to stray dogs,” pointed out another.

