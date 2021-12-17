Chris Noth, Mr. Big from “Sex And The City”, is accused of rape by two women; actor manifests

[Alerta Gatilho!] A report in The Hollywood Reporter magazine revealed, this Thursday (16), two accusations of sexual abuse against Chris Noth. Two women – who did not know each other – denounced cases in which the “Sex and the City” star would have raped them in separate episodes, in the years 2004 and 2015. The star manifested himself this afternoon and rebutted the story.

In a statement to the publication, Mr. Big’s interpreter vehemently denied the claims. “The charges brought against me by individuals I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from thirty years or thirty days ago – not always means no – that’s a line I don’t cross.”, he pointed out.

The actor even mentioned that he supposedly had the consent of the women. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question the moment these stories surface. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I know one thing: I didn’t harass these women”, he concluded.

Zoe and Lily (fictitious names) reported their stories to the magazine separately, in separate months, and supposedly did not know each other. According to them, the release of the series “And Just Like That…” – the revival of “Sex and the City” – was the trigger that triggered again the difficult memories of what they would have lived. They gave details of cases that took place in 2004 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in New York City.

Zoe – 2004

According to Zoe, when she was just 22, she had an entry-level position at one of the companies Chris Noth did business with. The actor reportedly got her phone number and left several “flirt” messages in her voicemail – recordings that even her boss had access to. Until, one day, she accepted an invitation to go to the pool in the artist’s apartment in West Hollywood.

Noth then gave Zoe a book to read while he made a call from her apartment. He asked the young woman to return to the publication when it was finished. It was then that she walked upstairs and was greeted with a kiss as she walked through the door. Zoe says she kissed Chris back, but soon mentioned that she would have to see her friend. It was at this point that things would have gotten complicated.

Chris allegedly “pulled Zoe against him, moved her toward the bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottoms, and started raping her from behind.” The victim claims to have yelled at him to stop. “It was very painful and I yelled ‘Stop!’ And he didn’t stop. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ And he laughed at me”, she mentioned.

After all, Zoe noticed there were blood marks on her shirt. She went back to her friend, didn’t tell her what had happened, but her friend noticed that there was something strange. Then, the young woman was taken to the hospital, when she assumed that she had been abused, she just did not reveal who the aggressor was. “I got stitches. Two policemen came. I wasn’t going to say who it was”, she said, sharing the fear that her testimony would not be believed or that she would end up being fired.

Two years later, she went to a treatment center for rape victims – which the institution confirmed to the magazine. It took many months of therapy as she tried to burn that memory for years on end. However, more recently, she felt the need to reveal the alleged harassment.

Lily – 2015

Now 31, Lily remembers how she first met Chris Noth at 25, when she was working in the VIP area of ​​a club in New York. She gave the actor her number and eventually the two met for drinks at Il Cantinori restaurant. The young woman accompanied him to his apartment, until he would have forced her to give him oral sex. “He is older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying and I should have said a firmer ‘no’ and walked away. Then the next thing I saw, he had his pants down and was standing in front of me”, she detailed.

Lily recalled that Chris was married and had a child, but the actor didn’t mind, saying that marriage was “bullshit” and that “monogamy isn’t real.” She narrated what happened right after: “He was having sex with me on my back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened”. In the end, the young woman dressed and left. “I was feeling terrible. Totally violated. All my dreams of this star I loved for so many years were gone”, she narrated, in tears.

After the incident, Alex, Lily’s friend, told her that she should contact the police, but Lily refused and tried to minimize what had happened. According to Alex, Chris Noth had left a message telling the girl not to interpret the episode in the “wrong way”. Lily, on the other hand, claims that the star had only asked her not to reveal the story to her friends.

The report had access to some of the messages exchanged between Lily and Noth in March and April 2015. According to THR, the young woman said she felt “slightly used” at the meeting, and would have started to give evasive answers while the artist insisted for a second date. She even accepted a dinner, but canceled some time later. According to the messages, they would never have met again.