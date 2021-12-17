Christian goes on sex strike in ‘A Place in the Sun’; see reason

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be disappointed with his wife Barbara (Alinne Moraes) when he discovers that she stole from Janine (Indira Nascimento) the tales he so admires. The situation will be exposed by Erica (Fernanda de Freitas) during a dinner of the Assunção family.

Shocked, Christian/Renato will be away from the mansion for several days without giving any news. Barbara will be desperate. Days later, Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) returns and tells him he’s going to sleep in the office. To close the package, he informs his wife that he will no longer wear the ring. “Damn, how many times do I have to apologize?”, will pressure Barbara. “I’m going to sleep. My head is bursting”, will ignore the protagonist.

Even in the face of her husband’s refusals, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will insist on winning him back. She’ll wake up the manager with kisses, but she’ll get one of his scoldings. “What is this?” Christian will ask angrily. “I missed your kiss so much, my love”, will justify the Redeemer heiress.

Lara’s ex-fiancé (Andréia Horta) will reject her once again. “Stop, Barbara. Don’t do that”, asks the character of Cauã Reymond, trying to get rid of the dondoca. He will continue with the sex strike until next week. The information is from the TV News website.