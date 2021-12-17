Christian is robbed and blackmailed before tragic death · TV News

The price of life “with opportunities” that Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) chose will become more and more expensive. The faker from Um Lugar ao Sol will be blackmailed by someone else besides Túlio (Daniel Dantas). Joy (Lara Tremouroux) goes to find out what he did. She will steal a small fortune from the Headmaster and demand even more. Extortion, however, will end tragically. Ravi’s wife (Juan Paiva) is going to die on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Before, the public will see a little more of the suffering of the young couple who went to live in a needy community in the chapter last Tuesday (14). The ex-driver will be arrested for beating up his new boss, the owner of a cafeteria that will give out spoiled food to employees.

Even behind bars, he won’t accept Christian’s help, but Joy will look to “Doctor Renato” to bail out her husband and get him out of jail. The suit will also take the couple’s son to the doctor, as the boy will be the main victim of the spoiled food.

After making up, the friends will start a criminal partnership. Ravi will have to hide the money that Túlio will force Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) to receive from the embezzlement of the Redentor network.

Joy will find the money in her house plant pot. By then, she and her family will have moved back to Christian’s apartment. The graffiti artist will put pressure on her husband, who will tell her all about his stepbrother’s farce. The girl will steal the hidden money and then face the usurper to earn more money in exchange for keeping her secret.

Joy’s death will be an accident

The character of Lara Tremouroux will leave Ravi a widower and her son, motherless. Full of money, she will buy a lot of paints and will leave determined to make her mark in several high points in Rio de Janeiro

Joy will enlist the help of two friends to hang from a rope and spray paint over a building, even though she is aware of the danger of falling. During graffiti, the rope will accidentally come loose from your hands, and Francisco’s mother will be dangling by her feet. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm,” a graffiti artist friend of hers will say.

Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in the soap opera scene

The angry housewife will not be able to reach him. The rope will loosen completely, and it will plummet to its death. At the same time, the audience will follow Ravi’s despair. He will miss the woman and go after her, covering various points of the Marvelous City.

Ravi sees Joy fall to the ground and die

The humble boy will see his beloved fall and die. The soap opera will jump from tragedy to the wake of the graffiti artist. “How did that happen, Chris? Joy could have her stuff, but it didn’t hurt anyone. Besides, I don’t want my son to suffer from this hole in his chest. He doesn’t have anyone in the world now.” Juan Paiva’s character will despair in front of her husband Barbara.

“How come there’s no one, Ravi? Your son now has you. And, more than ever, your challenge is to grow up as a father, to create sense, to be able to support your boy”, will respond Christian, shaken by the situation and if feeling guilty for giving money to the graffiti artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

