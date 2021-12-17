City hall monitors 90 participants at a party where a patient with omicron attended in SP; 22 people tested positive for Covid-19 | São Paulo

The municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, said this Thursday (16) that the municipal administration is investigating the participants of a party that a patient with the omicron variant of Covid-19 attended before discovering he had the disease .

According to the secretary, of the 90 monitored participants, 22 of them tested positive for Covid and are awaiting genetic sequencing to find out if it is the new variant.

“We did a first monitoring of nine people who had contact with that person. Of those nine, seven had positive sequencing for the omicron variant. Of the 90 people we are following, 22 tested positive for Covid. They are doing well, they are not symptomatic. The genomic sequencing of these 22 cases is underway at the moment so that we can present the result,” said the secretary.

The sequencing of the exams of these 22 patients who tested positive is being carried out by the Hospital Albert Einstein, in the South Zone, and should be ready in the next few days.

With this, the secretariat still does not know if these positive people contracted the new variant or not.

“Meanwhile, the municipal Health Department continues to monitor and seek tracking of the other people who participated in this party so that we can test for Covid-19. In the area [onde aconteceu a festa] we have a basic health unit, which is testing these people. Sometimes they don’t test positive, but symptoms come later. And we do this follow-up for a period of 15 days,” stated Aparecido.

The city of São Paulo already has ten confirmed cases of omicron, and the episode of the party, according to the secretary, lights up the warning sign for people to avoid gatherings and parties during the end of the year.

“The pandemic has not passed. There is still a need to use masks and avoid crowding. It is also important to participate in family events where all people are vaccinated and present their passport for the vaccine,” he declared.

This Wednesday (15), the São Paulo Health Department confirmed seven new cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. With that, the total reached 13 confirmed cases in the state, according to the folder.

The new cases were identified in the capital and are from people who had contact with the last case detected on Saturday (11). All seven cases are from people with the full vaccination schedule and have very mild symptoms, according to the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

In a statement, the city hall declared that “all cases are being monitored by professionals from the secretariat” and that patients “have mild symptoms and are in quarantine at home”.

According to the state Department of Health, “the scenario cannot yet be considered as community transmission” because the cases are still restricted to people who have had contact with other confirmed cases, and because the investigation into the international displacement of patients is still ongoing. .

“This type of situation is technically called ‘localized cluster’, that is, a group of people were gathered in the same time and space and had the same diagnosis,” said the folder, in a statement.

Despite this, in an interview on CBN radio this Wednesday, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated that the city government treats the most recent cases as community transmission.

