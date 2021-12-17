City Hall of Campina Grande starts registration for the Health Card of Truth, next Monday

The City of Campina Grande starts next Monday, 20th, the registration process for those interested in obtaining the Truth Health Card. Through this card, the population will enjoy all the benefits of the Saúde de Verdade Program, launched this Thursday, 16, by Mayor Bruno Cunha Lima, in a ceremony held at Teatro Severino Cabral.

To register, the citizen must enter the site www.campinagrande.pb.gov.br and follow the instructions. It’s fast and easy. Also from Monday (20), the population will be able to go to one of the registration points, which are: UBS Malvinas V, UBS Adalberto Cesar (Pedregal), UBS Hindemburgo Nunes de Figueiredo (Bodocongó), UBS Adriana Bezerra Carvalho (Santa Rosa), UBS Eduardo Ramos (Centennial), UBS Jardim 40 (Velame) and at the Bela Vista Health Center.

The Saúde de Verdade Card will be the citizen’s passport to the series of benefits provided by the program. With it in hand, the user will be able to call the Scheduling Center and make appointments, in addition to integrating the municipal health system database, being able to gather in one place all the clinical records and the patient’s history ( appointments, treatments and surgeries performed, scheduling exams and need for renewal, among others).

With the card number, the user will also be able to access the Saúde de Verdade APP on the cell phone, where they will have all their medical history, monitor appointments and exams, the supply of medication and also communicate with the health network. It is worth noting that markings will not work through the APP. However, it should be noted: in order to receive the Saúde de Verdade Card, it is necessary to register.

According to Mayor Bruno Cunha Lima, the new program in the health area will transform the standard in the quality of care, taking even more care of the population’s health. To this end, Saúde de Verdade will have three main axes, which will be implemented simultaneously over the next three years: a) Physical requalification and expansion of the municipal health network, b) Quality and guarantee of medical care for the population, and c) Technological transformation.

codecom