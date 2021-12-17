Climate already impacts soy and corn in Paraná

Yadunandan Singh

The Department of Rural Economy (Deral), linked to the government of Paraná, published in its weekly bulletin, the situation of crops in the state. Both soybeans and 1st harvest corn have 100% of the areas implemented, but some regions suffer from the weather. This situation led to a worsening of the situation of crops in the week, with a higher percentage going from good to regular.

With the rain and high temperatures, soy areas classified as good went from 83% to 71%, while crops in an average situation went from 15% to 23% and another 6% are in bad condition, the data showed. Regarding the phenological stages 38% are in vegetative development, 46% in flowering and 16% in fruiting.

In corn, 90% were rated as good until last week. Now this number has dropped to 77%. The areas considered average went from 9% to 20% and 3% are seen as bad. Regarding the phenological stages, 26% of the crops are in vegetative development, 43% in flowering, 30% in fructification and 1% is already in maturation.

The west, north and northwest regions are suffering more from the drought, which impacts corn. In the south, where the grain is planted earlier, the situation is better. For soybeans, the greatest impact is on crops located in the west and southwest of the state.

A Deral survey released at the end of November indicated that the state should produce 20.985 million tons of soybeans and 4.19 million tons of summer corn in the 2021/22 harvest. The next update to the projections will be released next week.

