CNT/MDA survey: Lula has 43%, Bolsonaro 26% and Moro 9% – Politics

A survey released this Thursday, 16, by the National Transport Confederation maintains the ex-president’s broad advantage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and second place for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with respectively 43% and 26% of voting intentions, but points to growth in third place, the former judge Sergio Moro (We can), which appears with 9%.

Despite remaining in a technical tie with Ciro Gomes, which has 5%, Moro begins to “take off” the pedetista. Carried out in partnership between CNT and Instituto MDA, the survey interviewed 2,002 people between December 9th and 11th. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, and the confidence level, 95%. João Doria (PSDB) appears in fifth place with 2%. The other pre-candidates, including Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) did not reach 1%.

The result does not show significant differences with the previous survey, published in July, when Lula had 41% and Bolsonaro had 27%. Moro, in turn, had progress after being launched by Podemos in the pre-campaign and grew above the margin of error, from 6% to 9%.

Plan B

The survey also shows I live is appointed as the second voting option for 22% of voters declared to Jair Bolsonaro. Along the same lines, Ciro Gomes has the potential to win 25% of the former president’s votes Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In an eventual runoff between the current president and the PT, Lula would have 53% of the vote, while Bolsonaro has a preference of 31%.

If Lula faced Moro in the second round, the former president would win with 51% of the votes, against 25% for the former judge.

Assessment

President Jair Bolsonaro continues to be negatively evaluated by nearly half of the Brazilian population, according to the survey. For 48% of respondents, their government is bad or bad. The positive assessment, in turn, which adds up to good and excellent, is 27%.

The result reinforces the same trend observed in July, when the negative assessment was 48% and the positive one registered 28%, without changes outside the margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Regarding Bolsonaro’s way of governing, the president’s personal approval is 33% and the disapproval registered 62%, also with no real change in six months.

Pandemic

Government management of the covid-19 pandemic is disapproved by 51% of respondents. On the other hand, the negative perception dropped, as it was 57% in July. During that period, Bolsonaro was the target of the indictment of the Covid’s CPI of the Senate.

The survey shows that the majority of the population still defends precaution against the disease, different from the president’s stance. Most are against events with agglomeration (83%) and in favor of the vaccination passport in public places (78%).