Coca-Cola declares ‘war’ against Coca Nasa, an indigenous drink brand

A soda, a beer, an energy drink, a cognac and even rum.

These are some of the products made with coca leaves from Cauca, a Colombian region inhabited by the Nasa Indians, who faced the historical stigmatization of this plant.

Breaking prejudices, largely spawned by cocaine, has not been easy, neither for the Nasa nor for other Inca and Amazonian peoples in South America. In fact, it is a struggle that began in colonial times and continues to this day.

But it is an indigenous company that wanted to take this battle to an unusual terrain: commercial.

“It’s impossible right now to continue ignoring it. So what we’ve been doing is tapping this cultural sensitivity, blood, because we carry the coca leaf in our blood,” says Fabiola Piñacué, founder of Coca Nasa, the first community company that offers wholesale coca leaf products in Colombia.

“As they have always said that coca is cocaine, we started to spread the word that ‘coca is not cocaine,'” the Nasa member told BBC Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service).

Coca leaf has many traditional uses in Andean cultures, in addition to cocaine. The plant has analgesic properties and chewing the leaves gives energy and suppresses hunger, thirst and pain.

The coca leaf has been a traditional element for centuries among indigenous peoples of South America Image: GETTY IMAGES

But Coca Nasa now also faces a new legal challenge from Coca Cola, the multinational that, through its legal representatives in Colombia, requires that the word “coca” not be used in the products it sells.

“They asked us to stop using the brands related to the coca leaf that bear the name of ‘coca’. This request is very difficult to fulfill because the coca leaf is a heritage of indigenous peoples”, says David Curtidor, legal representative from the company.

“It is not only a spiritual dispute, but also an economic one. First it was with the Spanish empire that it was banned, and now it is with the Coca-Cola empire,” he says.

How did Coca Pola and other drinks come about?

The idea of ​​coca-leaf drinks came when Piñacué was at college in Bogotá in the late 1990s.

“I found it interesting to make a soda with the coca leaf”, he says…

His initiative germinated a few years later, when Coca Sek, an energy drink, was born in 2005: “It was very important to make a more exquisite drink in front of the eyes and palate of non-indigenous people.”

Then came the brandy Wallinde, the Coca Libre (mixture of Sek and Wallinde), the Coca Ron liqueur and finally the Coca Pola beer.

The idea of ​​coca-leaf drinks came when Piñacué was at college in Bogotá in the late 1990s. Image: COCANASA

“We (the Nasa) like to drink beer and we saw the potential of the drink, that we should start making a type of beer. We did the tests and we have been working on it until we get it and that’s where Coca Pola comes out”, explains Piñacué.

“We have been working for 25 years to refine the presentation, taste and quality. Also the display of our products, because they are very beautiful, because they are striking, because we started to play with all the culture and colors”, he adds. .

Coca Pola beer is not sold massively, like its other products, as it is still a “100% artisan” product. Coca Nasa has 15 workers.

But the controversy with Coca-Cola has given new impetus to Colombia, says its creator.

“It seems that this bothers the owners of Coca Cola, because they say that we are plagiarizing, but we consider that we are not plagiarizing anyone, because the coca leaf, we, the people, inherit it”, he says.

“We hadn’t launched it as such, but Coca Cola does it by indicating that we shouldn’t use the name.”

The Battle With Coca Cola

Coca Cola and Coca Pola have just the name in common.

The famous soda owes its name to the coca leaf extracts that its creator, chemist John Pemberton, initially mixed with sugar syrup.

Back then – in the late 19th century – coca leaf extract mixed with wine was a common tonic, and Pemberton’s sweet blend allowed him to bypass local laws that prohibited the sale of alcohol.

The famous soda owes its name to the coca leaf extracts that its creator initially mixed with sugar syrup. Image: REUTERS

Earlier this month, a Bogotá law firm representing Coca Cola filed a lawsuit against products sold by the local company.

In a letter, posted by Piñacué on Twitter, they urge the indigenous company to “stop and permanently desist from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with the trademarks” owned by the beverage giant.

Its use “may violate Colombia’s trademark law” and “unfair competition law,” warned law firm Brigard Castro in a Nov. 26 document.

There is a period of 10 business days to respond.

BBC Mundo requested an interview with Brigard Castro, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Coca leaf has no psychotropic effects if it is not processed along with other elements that cocaine has. Image: GETTY IMAGES

Tanner explains that it is Coca Cola’s second lawsuit against Coca Nasa, as in 2007, after the launch of Coca Sek, they received a lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed by authorities.

“Yesterday [14 de dezembro] the deadline was met. They are threatening us with a lawsuit and we are waiting for them to start a trial because we will not accept their threatening application,” he told BBC Mundo.

“Several groups of lawyers, universities, etc., have offered us their legal support to defend us if they sue us.”

At Coca Nasa, they believe they cannot be forced to remove the name “Coca” from their products because a Colombian Constitutional Court resolution granted indigenous peoples protections for the use of the term.

“Indigenous peoples must also make use of their political and economic proposals. So, from this perspective, it seems very important to us that we own knowledge, from the sowing until it is transformed and turned into a product”, says Piñacué.