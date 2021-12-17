Cold notes concealed a scheme involving Ciro and Cid, informers say – News

Front company, cement distributor, false nickname on spreadsheet, cold invoices, use of lawyers and signs of payment of R$ 11 million. This is the information contained in the award-winning statement from the partners and executives of Galvão Engenharia, the company that won the tender for the renovation of the Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, which served as the basis for the PF (Federal Police) launched, last Wednesday (15th), an operation against the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) and the secretary of Infrastructure of the capital of Ceará, Lucio Gomes.

The denunciations were made to the PF by entrepreneurs Mário de Queiroz Galvão, Dario de Queiroz Galvão, Jorge Henrique Marques Valença and Ubiratan Ferreira de Queiroz. The testimonies were collected in August of this year and show how the alleged payments of bribes to the Gomes family occurred in exchange for favoring the renovation, expansion, adaptation, operation and maintenance of the stadium, which was one of the 12 headquarters of the stadium. 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

Although the operation has taken place now, according to investigations, the irregularities would have occurred between 2010 and 2013. The breach of telephone confidentiality, authorized by the Court, may, however, not obtain results, given that the operators are not obliged to store the files for so long, as the judge’s own decision highlights. The Federal Public Ministry of Ceará was against the searches, precisely because of the time elapsed between the facts and the steps.

According to the Federal Police, there is evidence of an undue payment of R$ 11 million to benefit Galvão Engenharia. The agents served 14 search and seizure warrants at addresses in Fortaleza, Meruoca and Juazeiro do Norte, as well as in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and São Luís. Federal.

In his testimony, Mário Galvão said that the raising of cash was done using cold invoices provided by the company Distribuidora Noronha, headquartered in Fortaleza, which operated in the distribution of cement and steel in retail. The money, the businessman denounced, was received by himself, since it was “small money”.

However, Galvão Engenharia did not buy cement from Distribuidora Noronha, according to Ubiratan Queiroz. “In other words, all transactions registered with this company refer to the cash withdrawal scheme for payment of bribes”, says the report contained in the document, adding that the amounts are in the possession of the company’s finance company, which has already been target of the Lava Jato operation.

The businessman says that the commission for the cement company was around 7%, “that is, he returned 93% of the value contained in the note in cash to Galvão Engenharia”. According to Ubiratan, the scheme also had a shell company — in this case, the amount allocated was higher, ranging from 12% to 14%.

Jorge Valença initially informed that payments took place in the period from December 2010 to November 2011. “The spreadsheet provided as an attachment to the award-winning collaboration indicates that 12 payments were made to lawyers”, says an excerpt. In another testimony, however, he says that the fees were paid throughout the execution of the Castelão work, for about two years.

The businessman said that there may have been payment of an amount not registered in the spreadsheet. According to him, Lúcio Gomes was nicknamed LGTTELA PLANA in the scheme. The values ​​of the bribe, informs the document, were given to only one person, Hélio Parente.

Dario Galvão, in turn, stated that the alleged payments of bribes were “determining” so that the group could make new contracts with the Government of Ceará feasible. The excerpt of the document reports that the businessman “had direct participation in the receipt of important values ​​from Castelão”.

In a report, the PF described the following methodology used to corroborate the allegations of the Galvão Engenharia businessmen: comparison of the flows of alleged bribe payments with the dates of disbursements made by the state of Ceará, examination of the content of the emails presented by the executives in the context of the negotiations, analysis of the acts that made up the bidding procedure involving the Arena Castelão and analysis of the existing links between public agents and the Gomes brothers.

Wesley Baptist

In his decision, substitute federal judge Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida cites a comparison made by the agents with the corruption case integrated by Wesley Batista, who also signed an award-winning agreement — this, in turn, with exceptions, with criminal immunity and authorization to live outside the country.

“The police authority confirmed that this modus operandi described in this case is similar to that reported by Wesley Batista about Cid Gomes, in the sense that the release of state resources was only possible after the payment of bribes disguised as donations to candidates and parties” , account.

Gomes brothers react and deny accusations

The candidate for President of the Republic in 2022 Ciro Gomes reacted to the operation and denied the accusations. “Until this morning, I imagined that we lived, despite all the imperfections, in a democratic country. But after the Federal Police subordinated to Bolsonaro, with an abusive judicial order for search and seizure, came to my house, there is no longer any doubt that that Bolsonaro turned Brazil into a police state that hides under a false cover of legality,” he said.

“I have no connection with the alleged facts. I have not held any public office related to them. I have never had any kind of contact with the whistleblowers. Which, by the way, the whistleblower himself recognizes when he says he never found me,” he added.

Ciro says that the action is aimed at trying to create damage to his pre-candidacy and stated “that no one will silence their voice”. Lúcio and Cid Gomes also denied the accusations.

The article seeks contact with Galvão Engenharia. The space is open for manifestation.