Coming out of Formula 1? Mercedes boss does not guarantee Hamilton on tracks in 2022

Mercedes withdrew from appealing to the International Court the result of the Abu Dhabi GP, but it still hasn’t overcome the way it lost the title to Max Verstappen. The frustration and anger are such that the team boss of the team, Toto Wolff, did not guarantee Lewis Hamilton on the tracks next season.

“It will take a long time to digest what happened on Sunday. I don’t think we’ll ever get over it, it’s not possible. Lewis and I are disillusioned at the moment. We are not disillusioned with the sport. We love sport with every bone in our body. And we love it because the timer never lies,” he said.

“But if we break this fundamental principle of fairness and sporting authenticity, suddenly the timer is no longer relevant. Because we are exposed to random decision making. And of course you can lose your love for a sport if you start questioning, with all the work you’ve been doing, with all the sweat and tears and blood,” he added.

Toto Wolff has not made it clear whether Hamilton will leave Formula 1, but he was worried about the driver’s future. The Mercedes boss even said he believes Lewis’ heart will keep him racing next year.

“I really hope Lewis keeps racing because he is the greatest driver of all time. We’ll be working on events over the coming weeks and months and I think as a driver, his heart will say, “I need to keep going” because he’s at the top of the game.”

