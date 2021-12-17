Confidence in the vaccine makes poor countries stand out in immunization against covid – International

In April 2020, the funeral collapse in the Ecuador, caused by covid, he brought shocking images of bodies on the streets of Guayaquil. A year later, the country has one of the best vaccination rates in the country. Latin America. Although they are exceptions, some poor countries have advanced in immunization thanks to encouragement campaigns and dose donations from the developed world.

In Ecuador, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. The secret was the effort to buy and obtain donations. The president’s goal, Guillermo Lasso, is to vaccinate 9 million people in 100 days of government – ​​or 51% of the adult population. “In Ecuador, the Ministry of Health is the largest provider of health services and they have experience in vaccination programs,” said Carina Vance, former Minister of Health. To meet the goal, the government has partnered with universities and the private sector , to help with the application.

The beginning of the fight for vaccines was difficult in Ecuador, due to the limited supply and the accumulated stocks in rich countries. Another factor that made the campaign difficult was the scandal of the “VIP vaccines” during the president’s government Lenin Moreno. “There were priority groups, but many received the vaccine before”, says Carina.

Advances in Costa Rica

Another Latin American country that achieved good results was the Costa Rica, which has a strong health structure and is committed to raising awareness among the population. “When we started planning vaccination, we organized the program within the normal immunization network,” said Leandra Abarca, an epidemiologist responsible for vaccination planning.

With that, Costa Rica took advantage of the structure of vaccination posts and trained personnel, needing only to adapt the distribution and application logistics as the doses arrived. To guarantee the offer, the government relied on direct purchases and donations, mainly from the WHO Covax consortium. “In the beginning, we had few vaccines”, says Leandra. “But as the doses arrived, the pace increased and today we have an application rate of 500,000 doses per week.”

The Costa Rican government has already vaccinated 65% of its population with two doses. In November, Costa Rica became the first country in the world to include the vaccine in the basic vaccination schedule for children, which makes it automatically mandatory. The strategy is to prevent some parents from preventing their children from being immunized. “By law, all vaccinations in the national underage plan are mandatory. So, no parent can decide whether to apply or not, because they have to apply”, he says. As a result, 91% of children and young people have already received at least one dose.

Donations drive Asian success

Donations explain the success of countries in the Asia. Cambodia and Mongolia have more than 60% of the population fully immunized. The strategy was similar to Ecuador’s: diversifying the purchase of immunization agents and donations. Also, another similarity unites many of them, such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand: the proximity to the China. In Mongolia, of the more than 11 million doses donated, 8.4 million came from China, which also sold the most to the Mongolian government.

What is also striking in some middle-income countries is that they are more advanced in vaccination than many rich countries, including USA and Israel. The explanation lies in two factors: mandatory vaccination or natural adherence to immunization campaigns.

“In Latin America there is great public confidence in vaccines. When there is a dose available, the population takes it”, says Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). In many rich countries, the biggest obstacle is not getting the vaccine, but convincing the population. “USA and Europe have their campaigns paralyzed, because there are no more people willing to receive the doses.”

In Costa Rica, membership was massive. According to a survey by PAHO, 94% of the population considered it important to get vaccinated. According to Leandra Abarca, the reason lies in the fact that, from the beginning, the government invested in communication campaigns.

“Once we got the vaccine, it was simple to apply it, because the importance of immunization had already been worked out”, said Leandra. According to her, there is still a small part of the population that rejects the vaccine, but it is a small group.

Carina Vance also highlights the efforts of many Latin American countries to overcome obstacles. The most emblematic case, according to her, is Cuba. “Despite the blockade, there are three approved vaccines”, he said. “The Cuban regulatory agency is one of the few that has credibility with PAHO, precisely because of the high level of surveillance and sanitary control requirements.”

Cuba was the first country in Latin America to reach the target of 80% of the population vaccinated and today it is the most advanced middle-income country, with 82% of Cubans immunized. Due to the economic blockade, the island was unable to negotiate purchases of vaccines. Therefore, the strategy was to develop their own doses. Currently, the country has three approved vaccines: Sovereign 02, Sovereign Plus and Abdala.

Although they are examples of successful vaccination, these middle-income countries are still exceptions to the rule. Few have more than 50% of the population vaccinated and in no poor country this index is above 30%.

famine in africa

The greatest shortage is still in African countries, but there is inequality within Latin America and Asia. “If you analyze the numbers of Haiti, Guatemala, Nicaragua, they are still with very low rates”, emphasizes Carina.

“When we talk about underdeveloped countries, there is a very important gradation”, says Jarbas Barbosa. “It’s very different being a middle-income country and a poor country. The level of income and the ability of governments to purchase vaccines are different. In Africa, the average of the fully immunized population is 5%. Even in South Africa, which is one of the most vaccinated, only 25% of the population has been fully immunized.”

Of the countries considered low-income by the World Bank, Rwanda is the best off, with 26% of the population fully vaccinated, below the world average of 46%. The most dramatic case is Burundi, which immunized less than 1% of people. According to data from Covax, the country received a donation of only 500,000 doses from China.

“We thank the donors, but more effort is needed for all countries to reach 40% by the end of the year and 70% coverage by the end of the first half of 2022”, said Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO.

The race appears to be against time, as many scientists suspect that two doses will not be enough to stop the advance of the Ômicron variant.

For Seth Berkley, director of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, there are already signs that rich countries have returned to withholding donations out of fear of the new strain. “With Ômicron, we are seeing panic in many countries, which have accelerated booster doses,” he said. “This could further increase inequality.”